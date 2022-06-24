Queen health fears as royal expert notes frail appearance in ‘shocking’ picture





The picture was released by Buckingham Palace after the Queen attended a meeting with NSW Governor Margaret Beazley on Thursday, June 25. The image shows the Queen standing next to Margaret Beazley in a bright yellow floral dress and pearl necklace.

But the photograph has sparked concern as Her Majesty appears noticeably more frail. It was taken in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle where the Queen now lives full time. Writing for news.com.au, Daniela Elser, a royal expert, said: “What is really striking here is Her Majesty’s very concerning appearance. “Look at Thursday’s shot of the Queen and then compare it to a photo taken nearly exactly a year ago when then Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited, and the difference is truly startling.”

Elser compared the recent image to a similar one where she is also wearing a bright yellow dress and pearls, noting that: “In the intervening 12 months, Her Majesty would appear to have become markedly more stooped, much thinner and overall appears to have shrunk.” The Queen, 96, first sparked health concerns earlier this year when she pulled out of the State Opening of Parliament due to ongoing mobility problems. Since then, Her Majesty has pulled out of a number of public appearances, with other working members of the Firm, including Prince William and Prince Charles, taking on extra responsibilities on her behalf. Over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, the Queen pulled out of the thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral, as well as the Epsom Derby. READ MORE: Kate to reclaim freedom in Windsor after ‘feeling like a prisoner’

They said: “The Queen had missed her riding over these nine months. She had been able to whizz around the castle’s Quadrangle in her golf buggy to walk her corgis. Riding again is a wonderful sign after all those worries we had about her health. To be able to do so at 96 is pretty remarkable.” It comes nine months after she was advised not to continue due to health concerns. Elser continued: “How in a year have we seen the Queen gone from riding horses, walking her dogs and driving her Range Rovers to her now reportedly using a wheelchair on occasion? “What Thursday’s photo shows is that Her Majesty would appear to be fading away before our very eyes and yet Buckingham Palace is trying to stick to their increasingly tired ‘nothing to see here’ line.”