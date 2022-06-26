Princess Charlotte set to receive new title when William is king but she may have to wait





The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s second child is formally known as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge. By tradition, when William ascends the throne she should become The Princess Royal.

The title is traditionally bestowed upon the eldest daughter of the sovereign, according to a post shared via the Royal Family’s social media accounts in August 2020 when Princess Anne celebrated her birthday. It read: “HRH The Princess Anne was named The Princess Royal, a title traditionally bestowed upon the eldest daughter of The Sovereign, in 1987. “HRH is the seventh Princess Royal, following Princess Mary, the only daughter of King George V.” However, two people cannot use the Princess Royal title simultaneously.

The Queen was the eldest daughter of King George VI before she became sovereign, but she was not known as the Princess Royal. This was because her aunt Princess Mary held the title, so the Queen was then known as Princess Elizabeth. Therefore Charlotte will not be able to use the title if Princess Anne is still using it when William becomes king. But it will be up to William to choose whether or not to refer to his daughter as the Princess Royal if the title, which is held for life, is available. READ MORE ABOUT PRINCE HARRY NOT LEARNING FROM EDWARD AND WALLIS’S EXILE

He received the title in 1958, but his formal investiture did not take place until just over a decade later. In 2019, the Queen hosted a Buckingham Palace reception for Charles to mark the 50th anniversary of the ceremony. The custom involved the Secretary of State for Wales reading the Letters Patent in Welsh while the Queen bestowed upon Charles five pieces of insignia: a sword, ring, coronet, gold rod and kingly mantle. Charles then took an oath before the Queen to become her liege man of life and limb.

He followed this by giving a speech in English and Welsh. Meanwhile, Prince Charles expressed his deep sorrow over slavery in a speech to Commonwealth leaders in Rwanda on Friday. He also acknowledged the roots of the organisation lay in a painful period of history. Charles told assembled Commonwealth leaders at the opening ceremony of a two-day summit in Kigali: “I want to acknowledge that the roots of our contemporary association run deep into the most painful period of our history.

“I cannot describe the depths of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many as I continue to deepen my own understanding of slavery’s enduring impact.” Britain and other European countries enslaved more than 10 million Africans between the 15th and 19th centuries, transporting them across the Atlantic to toil on plantations in the Caribbean and the Americas. Many died en route. Commonwealth members include West African nations such as Nigeria and Ghana – where slaves were captured – and 12 Caribbean nations where they spent the rest of their lives. The Commonwealth has not previously grappled publicly with the legacy of slavery. Some Caribbean ministers have called for it to be discussed, including the issue of reparations, which Charles did not mention.