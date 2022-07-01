This Futuristic Web3 Convention In Toronto Will Feature NFT Galleries, Crypto-Enabled Helicopter Rides, A Cabana Networking Party And An Ethereum Hackathon

Calling all crypto lovers! Canada’s largest cryptocurrency event will also feature a three-day Ethereum hackathon to build the future. Blockchain Futurist Conference is taking place this August 8-10, 2022 in Toronto at Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana.

The convention is like Wonderland for Web3

If you’re into (or want to learn about) the Metaverse, crypto, NFTs, DAOs, GameFi or DeFi, this is for you.

Convention-goers have seen interactive exhibits like crypto-enabled helicopter rides and marketplaces, free crypto giveaways, and using blockchain tech to track farm-to-table produce. That’s in addition to the fan-favourite NFT galleries and crypto ATMs.

This year, over 100 world-class speakers will present at the convention including:

Vitalik Buterin Inventor of Ethereum

Paolo Adriano, CTO, Tether

Robbie Amel, Producer & Actor, Collective Pictures

Ethan Buchman Co-Founder, Cosmos & CEO, Informal Systems

Elena Sinelnikova CEO & Co-Founder of CryptoChicks

Wendy O host of The O Show

Keith A. Grossman President of TIME

Som Seif CEO of Purpose Unlimited

Brian Mosoff CEO of Ether Capital

You can purchase tickets to the Blockchain Futurist Conference here. It will be held on August 9th and 10th at Toronto’s Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana (11 Polson Street, ON M5A 1A4).

There will be two levels of exhibition booths, an outdoor marketplace, and VIP cabanas.

Participants will also be challenged to invent a new marvel of blockchain technology at ETHToronto, the official Ethereum hackathon attached directly to the conference. People with the best ideas will win cryptocurrency – one winner snagged 35 Bitcoin (back in 2014), which is currently valued at over $900,000 (CAD).

Bringing cryptocurrency to real life:

Always wanted to dive into the crypto world? The event is perfect for anyone who is interested in learning and experiencing how to use cryptocurrency in real life.

The Bitcoin For Beginner Sessions teaches anyone new to the space the basics of cryptocurrency, from sending, receiving, storing, and setting up your first wallet.

Want to know why a JPEG is worth $100,000? Check out the sessions and panels on NFTs, Metaverses and GameFi to learn about the future of non-fungible tokens. Attendees will have many opportunities to receive airdrop NFTs and view the 3 different NFT galleries at the event.

The conference goes beyond the 3 days into evening events across the city. Blockchain Futurist Conference is the anchor event to Canada Crypto Week which takes place August 8-14, 2022. Dozens of events are hosted across the City of Toronto fostering the cryptocurrency community.

The event-wide gamification is always a hit at Untraceable Events, where attendees participate in a scavenger hunt around the venue to collect cryptocurrency and use it as payment throughout the conference. This year, Untraceable will be relaunching the UNNY token for all attendees to drive engagement onsite.

“Blockchain Futurist Conference is more than a conference, it’s a statement to the world that Canada remains a blockchain leader,” said Tracy Leparulo, CEO of Untraceable, which oversees the events.

“I’m so happy to have had an opportunity to help foster this culture, and events like Blockchain Futurist Conference allow me and my team to continue to contribute to this amazing space and all the incredible things coming out of it!”

The 4th annual Blockchain Futurist Conference brings together over 5000 people, and you should be one of them. Be sure to get your tickets before they are sold out. Your future will thank you. You can purchase tickets at Futuristconference.com