Portugal open again! Brits thrilled as tough Covid rules dumped for summer 2022

On July 1, 2022, Portugal changed its entry requirements for travellers ahead of the summer holidays. These entry requirements are for mainland Portugal, Madeira and Porto Santo.
Holidaymakers have taken to social media to celebrate a total dismissal of Covid-based entry requirements.
@skylineowl tweeted: “Portugal Calling – time to head out for sunshine, sea, sand and fun.
“Portugal has dropped all Covid-19 restrictions on entry, it’s as you were pre-pandemic!”
@JacquelineLui12 tweeted: “For all you would be travellers out there, look on the TUI website for a list of countries which don’t require vaccination or testing.
“Greece, Turkey, Madeira, Croatia etc. are all now restriction free.
“Go on holiday while we can. Enjoy.”
In response to this tweet, fellow travel enthusiast @hejaro14 added: “Portugal just lifted all restrictions too!”
@Autopilotav also celebrated the news: “Portugal has removed all restrictions.”
Alternatively, travellers who have received their second dose of the vaccine at least 14 days and no more than 270 days ago are considered fully vaccinated.
Those who do not qualify as fully vaccinated will need to show proof of a negative PCR test (taken no more than 72 hours before boarding), a rapid lateral flow test (taken no more than 24 hours before boarding) or evidence of recent recovery from COVID-19 on departure.
If you’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in the last year, no less than 11 days and no more than 180 days before you travel, you can travel to the Azores.
Gov.uk continued: “If you’re not fully vaccinated and your airline allows you to travel the Azores without a negative test or valid recovery certificate, you will have to take a Covid test at your own expense at the airport or port on arrival.”
Travellers aged 11 and under do not need to take a test or show proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid to enter the Azores.
