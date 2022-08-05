Categories
Business

Fans Assaulted George Harrison’s First Wife, Pattie Boyd, When She Tried Leaving a Beatles Concert Early

Fans assaulted George Harrison‘s wife, Pattie Boyd, when she came out of a Beatles concert early. Being a Beatle’s girlfriend and then wife was often a rough ride. Boyd and the other Beatles wives constantly battled hoards of screaming girls who wanted their husbands.

George Harrison and his wife, Pattie Boyd, returning to England after a vacation in 1964.
George Harrison and his wife, Pattie Boyd | Keystone/Getty Images

No one prepared George Harrison’s first wife, Pattie Boyd, to be a Beatle’s girlfriend

In 1964, George met Boyd on the set of The Beatles’ first feature film, A Hard Day’s Night. After that first day, George asked Boyd to marry him. She laughed, unable to decipher whether he was joking. The Beatles had been flirting with all the other girls on set the whole day.

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.