Fans Assaulted George Harrison’s First Wife, Pattie Boyd, When She Tried Leaving a Beatles Concert Early

Fans assaulted George Harrison‘s wife, Pattie Boyd, when she came out of a Beatles concert early. Being a Beatle’s girlfriend and then wife was often a rough ride. Boyd and the other Beatles wives constantly battled hoards of screaming girls who wanted their husbands.

George Harrison and his wife, Pattie Boyd | Keystone/Getty Images

No one prepared George Harrison’s first wife, Pattie Boyd, to be a Beatle’s girlfriend

In 1964, George met Boyd on the set of The Beatles’ first feature film, A Hard Day’s Night. After that first day, George asked Boyd to marry him. She laughed, unable to decipher whether he was joking. The Beatles had been flirting with all the other girls on set the whole day.

When she didn’t respond, George said, “Well, if you won’t marry me, will you have dinner with me tonight?” Boyd declined because she was dating someone.

However, Boyd later broke up with her boyfriend and told George the next day on set. He asked her out again, and she said yes.

They went to the Garrick Club in Covent Garden that night, chaperoned by The Beatles’ manager, Brian Epstein. However, no one prepared her for being a Beatle’s girlfriend.

In an interview for Harper’s Bazaar, Taylor Swift asked Boyd, “All of a sudden your life was changed forever because you fell in love with someone who the world was obsessed with. There was no band as big as the Beatles. Did anyone prepare you for the attention?”

“No,” Boyd replied. “Nobody took on that role. Nobody thought that role would be significant for a start. I remember a journalist coming to our house one day and saying to George, ‘In all seriousness, when do you think the bubble is going to burst? When are the Beatles going to be finished?’

“If they thought that, there’s no reason anyone would think, ‘Ah, I’ll look after Pattie and guide her through what is going to be a tremendously difficult situation for a young girl to cope with.’ The only thing Brian Epstein, their manager, told me and the other wives and girlfriends was, ‘Don’t talk to the press.’”