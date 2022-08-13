Putin’s allies LOSE IT on live TV over footage of life returning to normal in Kyiv – VIDEO

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has stalled, prompting outrage on Russian state TV that Ukrainians are no longer scared of Russian strikes. The humiliating admission prompted one ‘political scientist’ to lose it live on Russian state TV. Nikita Danyuk complained that Ukrainians are “feeling great in summery Kyiv” as he questioned when the last strike on the Ukrainian capital was.

The furious rant was sparked after the state TV channel broadcast footage of Volodymyr Zelensky’s advisor Oleksiy Arestovych giving an interview while walking around Kyiv.

Francis Scarr, who monitors Russian state TV for the BBC, tweeted the clip, adding: “Russian ‘political scientist’ Nikita Danyuk watched @arestovych giving an interview while walking around Kyiv and is outraged that people there aren’t currently cowering in their basements.”

Mr Danyuk said: “They are walking around Kyiv in peace I didn’t hear any air raid sirens.

“I can’t at all remember the last time that there were strikes on Kyiv!”

