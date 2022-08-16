‘Not as invested’ House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint slams Game of Thrones criticism





The first few seasons of Game of Thrones took the world by storm when George RR Martin’s epic Westeros saga was finally brought to screens in 2010. Unfortunately, the HBO phenomenon’s critical acclaim started to wane when the series diverted from the source material, ending with what many consider a catastrophically disappointing conclusion to one of the most successful TV series of all time.

Westeros newcomer Steve Toussaint has now claimed the ending of Game of Thrones simply didn’t match up to what fans predicted. The eighth season of the hit drama concludes with a brutal battle at King’s Landing, culminating in a final face-off between Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Viewers were rather underwhelmed by the show’s race to the finish line, pointing out significant narrative stumbles and unsatisfying conclusions to the series’ multiple character arcs. However, House of the Dragon breakout Steve has since claimed he was more than happy with how HBO’s Song of Ice and Fire wrapped up. READ MORE: Marriage’s Nicola Walker and Sean Bean discover 20-year connection

“Clearly, I’m not as invested as some people,” the Corlys Velaryon star said. “The ending made logical sense to me. People just got p****d off because they didn’t get the ending that they wanted.” Despite the shaky reception to the finale, Game of Thrones remained one of the most popular cable series in history up to its final episodes. The last episode of season eight, The Iron Throne, pulled in well over 13 million viewers when it aired in 2019.

HBO will now be hoping to attract similar numbers when the franchise’s first spin-off begins later this month. Steve went on: “So we weren’t for the most part concerned about it – it was just a case of doing the best we can and hoping people like it.” It’s yet to be seen if House of the Dragon, set around the Targaryen family 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, will prove as popular. Although the network is reportedly hoping the prequel will run at least four or five seasons, with more spin-offs on the way, its success will hinge on its reception over the coming weeks. DON’T MISS:

“Nothing is guaranteed in this business,” Steven added, addressing his potential return in future instalments. Although he has been assured the response will be positive, he admitted: “I’m the only one going, ‘No. It could be awful.’ I’m old enough to be circumspect. “If it happens, I’ll go along with the ride – but I won’t be broken if it doesn’t.” When the premiere finally arrives this Sunday, viewers will be introduced to Steve’s character ‘Sea Snake’, the head of House Velaryon.

Previously known for smaller roles in Doctor Who and Line of Duty, this is the first time the actor has joined the main cast of such a major undertaking for the small screen. After Lord Valraryon’s debut this weekend, his career could skyrocket to new levels of success if Steve’s performance receives a warm reception. With several spin-offs in various stages of production, including a sequel following Jon Snow, millions of die-hard Game of Thrones fans will be on the edge of their seats to see if House of the Dragon lives up to the hype. House of the Dragon premieres Sunday, August 21 on HBO in the USA and the following Monday on Sky Atlantic in the UK.





