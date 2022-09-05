Sue Barker left ‘gobsmacked’ when dropped from BBC Question of Sport

Sue Barker, 66, started presenting on BBC’s Question of Sport in 1997 and continued on the show for an extraordinary 24 years alongside team captains Phil Tuffnell and Matt Dawson. The ex-tennis player was replaced by Paddy McGuiness last year, as the former host claimed it was in a bid to push for more “diversity” on the show, in the hopes of attracting a younger audience.

Rumours began to swirl in 2020 about the trio’s future on the quiz programme Question of Sport, but at the time Sue assumed she and her colleagues would get a further extension of the show.

However, Sue admitted the three of them were “suddenly all called in to separate meetings with management”, as reported by the MailOnline from an extract taken from her autobiography, Calling The Shots: My Autobiography by Sue Barker.

She admitted: “A few TV producer friends had seen the BBC tender document and couldn’t believe my name wasn’t on it.

“Apparently the BBC wanted to refresh the show — with more diversity and more appeal to a younger audience.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan gloats he’s ‘right’ about Meghan amid Susanna Reid swipe