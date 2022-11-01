Meghan Markle ‘blended in’ at Jubilee with clever outfit choice





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended their first Royal Family event during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations since leaving the Firm as senior working royals. The podcast Royally Us took a look at what the Duchess of Sussex chose to wear to the Service of Thanksgiving, and compared it to the last time she attended an official royal engagement – the Commonwealth Day Service in 2020 where she stepped out in a bright green Emilia Wickstead cape dress.

Body language expert Elaine Swan told podcast host Christina Garibaldi: “The thing about Harry and Meghan that I love is that they truly lean on one another for support. And Harry’s so gracious, so attentive to his wife, the gestures; holding her hand, giving her little glances to let her know he is there for them. “They certainly had this united front, it is very clear, the dynamic in the family is them, together [Harry and Meghan] collectively and then also the monarchy and the working royals, there is definitely a divide. But behind the scenes, they are still a family.” Elaine explained the “unification” she saw: “In my opinion, if you think about royal events in the past, I was looking at what the women were wearing, and if you noticed Kate and Meghan [for the 2020 Commonwealth Day Service], they had jewel tones as if that was the memo of the day. READ MORE: Kate & Will’s ‘intimidating’ tradition at university may impact Louise

“Just to look at what they were wearing this time, it seems like there was a memo sent out – and the family had a particular look and they were right in step, Meghan and Kate were still in step with the attire for the day.” Christina added: “They were all in those pale neutral tones…blends in with the crowd a little more…to let the Queen shine.” Elaine agreed: “Yes, and that was certainly the memo of the day… I think there’s a lot more unification than we see.” Royal expert Christina Ross continued to discuss Meghan’s outfit: “I think we really saw them laying low, taking a back seat; if we don’t see them there’s no story to tell, whether it’s good or bad, or stealing the spotlight from the Queen, if we don’t see them, then we know the story stays on the Queen and what matters on the weekend. DON’T MISS…

“I think that was really purposeful and again, like you said, her [Meghan’s] outfit, working with everyone else’s outfits, but also being a very neutral beige tone. “It’s really different from the green Emilia Wickstead we saw her wearing last time [for a Royal Family event] – that bright ‘look at me’ colour. “This [Dior dress] was very subdued, not a ‘look at me’ ensemble. I think there was a lot of planning here to make sure the queen was the star of the show. “You make a good point that she blended in with the crowd and it’s the first time we saw Harry and Meghan with the Royal Family but not sitting with their immediate family. READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s outfit at Prince Louis’ christening broke the mould

For the Service of Thanksgiving, Meghan chose a Dior trench coat designed by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri from the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection. The greige belted coat is fashioned with an oversized club collar, cropped sleeves, and a storm flap at the back. She accessorised with a matching Dior X Stephen Jones Wide Brim Straw Hat In Greige and a bespoke pair of long Dior gloves in the same colour. On her feet, she chose Dior’s D-Moi Pump in Greige, which is priced at £590.

As for what she wore to the Commonwealth Day Service in 2020, she stepped out in a bold green cape dress. This was the last public event she and Prince Harry were attending before officially stepping back as working royals. The dress code for members of the Royal Family when attending this annual service is red, white and blue to reflect the Union Flag, but Meghan chose a green Emilia Wickstead cape-effect dress. It was made bespoke and combined elements of the designer’s Trista midi dress and the Harley cape-effect jumpsuit.