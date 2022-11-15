Priceless masterpiece attacked with thick black paint in new eco stunt

Climate activists in Austria on Tuesday attacked a famous painting by artist Gustav Klimt with a black, oily liquid, before one then glued himself to the glass protecting the painting’s frame, footage has revealed. In the latest round of eco stunts attempting to damage artwork worth tens of millions of pounds, two male protesters could be heard shouting “we are racing into a climate hell” as they approached the “Death and Life” painting at the Leopold Museum in Vienna. Despite thorough controls at the museum’s entrance, the activists reportedly succeeded in bringing the liquid inside by hiding it in a hot water bottle under their clothes, before then attempting to destroy the priceless Klimt masterpiece.

After throwing the liquid on the painting, which wasn’t damaged, one activist was pushed away by a museum guard while another glued his hand to the glass over the painting’s frame.

The group defended the protest, saying in a tweet that they were protesting “oil and gas drilling,” which they called “a death sentence to society.”

In a video of the incident, which the group posted online, one of the activists can be heard shouting that “we have known about the problem for 50 years — we must finally act, otherwise, the planet will be broken.” “Stop the fossil fuel destruction. We are racing into a climate hell,” he added.

After the attack, police arrived at the museum and the black liquid was quickly cleaned off the glass protecting the painting, according to a local press agency

