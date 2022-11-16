Yellowstone Ranks 10th | Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone has been ranked in the top ten of US National Parks.

Global travel site Big 7 Travel has officially released The 25 Best National Parks in the US.

A study published on the site showed the most popular recreational activities for parkgoers are; hiking, backpacking, fishing, biking, kayaking and canoeing, and bird watching.

More than 297 million people visited a national park in 2021 and the website wanted to find out which ones were their favorite.

The parks were ranked on their recreational activities, and Yellowstone National Park was named the 10th Best National Park in the US.

https://bigseventravel.com/the-25-best-national-parks-in-the-us/

Olympic National Park Everglades National Park Blue Ridge Parkway Golden Gate National Recreation Area Gateway National Recreation Area Lake Mead National Recreation Area George Washington Memorial Parkway Gulf Islands National Seashore Zion National Park Yellowstone National Park

Grand Teton National Park was in the number 15 place.

