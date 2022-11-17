Nadal breaks his duck with much-needed Ruud win in last match of 2022

It also means that Nadal’s 2022 season officially comes to an end, though he can head into the off-season with an extra 200 ranking points thanks to his final round-robin win. The world No 2 experienced a year of the highest highs and lowest lows as he started the year on a 20-match winning streak, winning titles in Melbourne and Acapulco as well as a then-record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

He then extended the record to 22 by winning the French Open and reached the Wimbledon semi-final before pulling out with a 7mm abdomen tear. He has played just four tournaments since the Cincinnati Masters, US Open, Paris Masters and this week’s ATP Finals, going 4-5 in wins and losses. But he will still be seen on a tennis court this year as he and Ruud will embark on an exhibition tour across South America later this month. Meanwhile, Ruud now goes on to face either Andrey Rublev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in Saturday’s semi-final.