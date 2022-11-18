Elite season 7: Is it renewed at Netflix? Premiere date hopes

Following today’s big premiere at Netflix, can you expect an Elite season 7 renewal? Or, is this the end for the Spanish-language teen drama?

It goes without saying following the premiere that there would be a demand for more, and this is where we come bearing good news: More is coming! The show’s official account already confirmed the news, so that’s something that you don’t have to worry about.

With this in mind, we’re happy to then transition over to the next important question: When is season 7 actually going to premiere? At this point, it is probably clear that you’ll be waiting a good while: It is mostly a matter of when. It’s not going to happen this year, and it won’t be taking place over the next few months.

Luckily, we have seen Netflix turn around episodes of this show pretty quick, at least in comparison to a number of the other series that are out there on the service. With that in mind, we are reasonably confident that we’re going to be able to see this back at some point in 2023, and hopefully, some more insight will come out in the spring or summer.

At this point in the show’s run, we don’t think that the writers are trying to totally reinvent what the story here is. You will probably get more of the same throughout season 7 and at the same time, also a few big-time returns. We know that at least one familiar face from the past will be coming back; who knows if they will be joined by someone else, as well?

There will be plenty of opportunities to look towards the future. For the time being, let’s just all breathe a little bit easier that this show is coming back.

