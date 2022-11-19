Riedi To Face Machac For HPP Open Title – Tennis TourTalk

HELSINKI/STARNBERG, November 19, 2022

#NextGenATP Swiss Leandro Riedi and No. 5 seed Tomas Machac from the Czech Republic will compete in Sunday’s singles final of the €67,960 HPP Open in Helsinki. The 20-year-old qualifier fought past eighth-seeded Dutch Jelle Sels 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-4 in Saturday’s stage of the last four.

Riedi, who captured two of his three ITF World Tennis Tour singles titles this season,withstood 12 aces and broke his rival’s serve four times to seal victory in two hours and seven minutes.

From qualifier to finalist 🔥 20-year-old 🇨🇭 Leandro Riedi advances to the second #ATPChallenger final of his career after defeating Sels 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-4 in Helsinki! pic.twitter.com/rRhpX6JUMc — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) November 19, 2022

Machac defeated Yannick Hanfmann from Germany 6-1, 6-2. The 22-year-old Beroun native didn’t face a break point and capitalized on four of his own 12 break-point chances to prevail after one hour and four minutes.

The World No. 112 is seeking his fifth career title on the ATP Challenger Tour, his third of the season following his triumphs in Traralgon, Australian and Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland. Riedi could lift his maiden Challenger trophy. The pair will meet for the first time.

Raja/Sharan prevail in doubles

In other action, Purav Raja and Divij Sharan of India claimed the doubles title. The No. 4 seeds from India edged past the third-seeded tandem of US-American Reese Stalder and Petros Tsitsipas from Greece 6-7(5), 6-3, 10-8 in one hour and 45 minutes.

By winning their ninth Challenger team title, Raja and Sharan split €3,950 in prize money and earned 90 ATP Doubles Ranking points.