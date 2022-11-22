New quiz uncovers what your shower habits say about you

It comes after research of 2,000 adults found four in ten (41 percent) described themselves as “latherers” when it comes to their washing routine.

But amidst the current economic climate, more than half (53 percent) have made changes to the way they shower, in a bid to save money and reduce household bills.

Almost a third (31 percent) are showering less regularly, while 29 percent are now even sharing the cubicle with their other half.

In addition, 20 percent of those who have children are washing them all together, as opposed to individually.

Ashley Cooper, at Triton Showers, which commissioned the survey, said: “It’s been interesting to find out about the nation’s showering habits, although it’s not been a surprise to see that there has been a marked changed due to the current cost-of-living crisis.

“We are all doing things differently to help keep costs down, and our home habits have become a big part of that – particularly when it comes to our water and energy usage.

“For example, showering for just one minute less can save up to £88 per year.”