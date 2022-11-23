Queen Letizia looks sultry in red leather trousers with BOSS jumper

Queen Letizia of Spain, 50, attended events related to Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities today at Parc Sanitari Sant Joan de Deu in Barcelona. The glamorous Queen of Spain wore a beautiful outfit which was red from head to toe.

The royal mother-of-two, 50, donned a vibrant scarlet jumper which she paired with a cool pair of red leather trousers for the outing to Parc Sanitari Sant Joan de Deu.

The “Frankie cuff detail wool jumper” was a repeat wear for the Queen of Spain from Hugo Boss, previously retailing for £150. Its description previously said on the website: “Four metal buttons gleam at the extended cuffs of a slim crewneck sweater knit from a lightweight, mercerised wool.”

Queen Letizia has owned this scarlet red garment as far back as 2019, prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Letizia added a smart black belt to her trousers and donned a pair of dangling pearl earrings for the occasion.

For footwear, Queen Letizia opted for her “Lodi Debra Pumps”, which she has worn for an even longer period of time. The 50-year-old was first seen donning these heels back in 2015.

