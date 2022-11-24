Qatar issues grovelling apology to World Cup fans for ‘negligence’





Qatari officials have offered refunds and free accommodation to fans who were disappointed by overpriced and inadequate accommodation. Hastily constructed ‘fan villages’ at the Qatar World Cup have been blasted by fans who say that soaring temperatures inside their rooms are unacceptable. Fans also complained that some of the rooms were unfinished and in a state of disrepair when they arrived.

After spending £200 per night fans complained that the accommodation — inside brightly painted shipping containers — does not meet expectations. In one report, a fan showed the empty fan village with toilet ques that were located a kilometre apart. The ‘fan village’ was constructed hastily to accommodate more than one million expected fans expected to travel to the country for the tournament. Some fans have spent thousands of pounds to come to the tournament including accommodation, some of which was still barely finished, with leaking toilets and a lack of ventilation to save fans from the suffocating heat outside.

According to some reports some fans who were meant to be staying in Fan Village Cabins Zafaran and Fan Village Cabins Free Zone ended up sleeping rough as a result of their pre-booked rooms being inaccessible. The debacle seems to have triggered actions from the event’s organisers who were made aware of the disorganisation people faced by unhappy fans. One online social media account showed queuing of people with angry emoji signs on their faces who were reportedly left queuing for hours due to a lack of staff. This morning The World Cup fan account, which provides resources for those travelling to Qatar, tweeted: “It’s 3.12 in the morning. This view of the login in Saffron Fan Village ‼️” READ MORE: Russian commanders are encouraging sexual violence towards Ukrainians

In a statement, the Qatari Supreme Committee said: “We are aware that a number of fans have faced delays checking into select Fan Village accommodation due to owner and operator negligence. “A section of units in these facilities, which are delivered and managed by different private entities, have not met the required standards that were advertised to fans. “While these sites are managed by independent commercial entities, rectifying these issues remains the utmost priority for the Supreme Committee. “Full refunds are being offered to fans severely impacted by this issue as well as alternative accommodation which will be free of charge for the duration of their stay.”

Like Loading...