Watch: Rafael Nadal unleashes monstrous forehand against Casper Ruud during exhibition match in Argentina

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud‘s much-awaited South American exhibition tour finally began on Wednesday (November 23), in Argentina’s capital city of Buenos Aires.
In their singles match that was attended by over 12,000 people, the Spaniard beat World No. 3 Ruud 7-6(8), 6-2. The two stars played some unbelievable points during the course of the encounter though.
One of the highlights came in the last game, when Nadal was looking to serve out the match. At 5-2, 15-0, the 22-time Grand Slam champion ended a seven-shot rally by hitting a massive forehand down the line, jumping into the air to generate extra force into the shot.
