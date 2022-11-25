Watch: Rafael Nadal unleashes monstrous forehand against Casper Ruud during exhibition match in Argentina

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud‘s much-awaited South American exhibition tour finally began on Wednesday (November 23), in Argentina’s capital city of Buenos Aires.

In their singles match that was attended by over 12,000 people, the Spaniard beat World No. 3 Ruud 7-6(8), 6-2. The two stars played some unbelievable points during the course of the encounter though.

One of the highlights came in the last game, when Nadal was looking to serve out the match. At 5-2, 15-0, the 22-time Grand Slam champion ended a seven-shot rally by hitting a massive forehand down the line, jumping into the air to generate extra force into the shot.

Rafa hits one of his fastest ever forehands. What a shot! Rafa hits one of his fastest ever forehands. What a shot!🔥 https://t.co/gPPkxfZjk0 The two players were later joined by former Argentina stars Gabriela Sabatini and Gisela Dulko for a one-set doubles match. Nadal won there too, as he and Sabatini defeated Ruud and Dulko 6-4. The event was also attended by former player David Nalbandian, who retired from professional tennis in 2013. Nadal holds a 5-2 head-to-head record against Nalbandian. The tour will move forward with matches in Santiago (Chile), Bogota (Colombia), Quito (Ecuador), Belo Horizonte (Brazil), and Mexico City (Mexico). Rafael Nadal receives deafening response from Argentina crowd during exhibition tour In an interview with Brazilian media outlet ge a few days ago, Nadal had stated that not many opportunities were left for him to play in Latin America, and so he wanted the fans to enjoy these matches. “I’m very excited to return to Latin America,” Nadal said. “I don’t know if the Latin American public will have many opportunities to see me in the future, playing professionally. That’s why I want to make the most of this chance, playing against a world top like Casper, a good friend. There will be exciting, difficult, and interesting matches for the public who will be able to enjoy the events and keep good memories.”









