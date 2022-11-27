Brian May shares ‘forgotten’ Freddie Mercury Live Aid performance

It was already part of our collective pop culture consciousness even before the movie Bohemian Rhapsody took it to even more unimaginable heights. Everyone on the day (and since) has usually admitted that Queen stole the show at Wembley Stadium on July 13, 1985. Freddie with his arm punching the sky is an iconically bombastic and triumphant moment – but many forget that there was also a far more tender and melancholy moment hours later when just the singer and Brian returned for a special unique moment and a rare performance of song inspired by the day. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH THE VIDEO
From Freddie playing call and response with the crown (“Ey-ohhh”) to the massed thousands stomping and clapping to We Will Rock You and Radio Ga Ga, Queen’s set was precision-tooled for maximum high-octane crown entertainment.
There was also that rumour that they secretly turned up the speakers for their set (the truth on that is below).
The band took to the stage at precisely 6.42pm and kicked off with Freddie on the piano with the intro to Bohemian Rhapsody before the band exploded in Radio Ga Ga. Tis was followed by Freddie’s unforgettable chant back and forth with the ecstatic crowd.
Hammer To Fall, Crazy Little Thing Called Love and part of We Will Rock You followed before Queen ended their reign over the night with We Are The Champions.
It remains one of the greatest rock and pop moments of our lifetimes. But, of course, the whole event was organised for the very serious purpose of raising money to help the victims of the famine in Africa.
Freddie and Brian had been inspired to write a new song the previous year after they had seen the footage of the suffering and had spoken to Live Aid creator Bob Geldof before the event.
And so at 9.48 pm, the pair came back on stage, with just Brain’s guitar for accompaniment. Freddie had swapped his rock vest and leather jacket for a softer long-sleeve shirt.
They performed the song Is This The World We Created? which was written in Munich Freddie contributing most of the lyrics and Brian adding the chords and small lyrical contributions.
The song featured in every Queen concert between 1984 and 1986 and closed The Works album.
With fans taking time this week, as always , to remember the life of Freddie on the anniversary of his November 24 death, Brian reposted the video of Live Aid with the comment: “This is the part of our performance at LIVE AID you don’t so often see.”
