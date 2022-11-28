Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals — Apple, Fitbit, Garmin,

If you’re in the market for a smartwatch, today is a good day to shop as the Cyber Monday deals have dropped. Deals on smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, Garmin and Google are live, so now is a great time to shop.

For example, the new Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS) is on sale for $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This is the lowest price ever that we have seen for the wearable and will save you $50 on its regular price of $399. It’s currently only available in the red colorway on Amazon, but you’ll find it for the same price in starlight, white, and black at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

Not an Apple fan? Amazon has the newly launched Google Pixel Watch on sale for $299 (opens in new tab). That’s $50 off and the first major discount we’ve seen on Google’s first smartwatch.

Below are the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals we’ve found. We update this page regularly, so be sure to check out our main Cyber Monday deals page for any remaining deals.

Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals now

Apple Watch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Fitbit smartwatch deals

Google Pixel Watch deals

Garmin smartwatch deals