BCS submission on the Governance of Artificial Intelligence

In 2020 BCS commissioned YouGov to survey a representative sample of 2,000 members of the public across the UK on trust in algorithms.

The headline result from the survey was that:

53% responded ‘I do not trust any organisations to use algorithms to make decisions about me’

The survey question in full was: ‘Which, if any, of the following organisations do you trust to use algorithms to make decisions about you personally’ where the range of options to choose from is shown in Table 2 [NB – bold emphasis in the table was added only after the survey results were analysed].

What measures could make the use of AI more transparent and explainable to the public?

For the use of AI to be more transparent and explainable organisational governance should:

Identify reasonably foreseeable exceptional circumstances that may affect the operation of an AI system and show there are appropriate safeguards to ensure it remains technically sound and is used ethically under those circumstances, as well as under normal circumstances. Evidence that organisations have properly explored and mitigated against reasonably foreseeable unintended consequences of AI systems. Ensure AI systems are standards compliant to enable effective use of digital analysis/auditing tools and techniques. Ensure auditable data about AI systems is generated in a standardised way that can be readily digitally processed and assimilated by regulators. Where necessary record the outputs of AI systems to support analysis and demonstration that outcomes are appropriate and ethical. Note, such recording may include personal data, thereby adding an additional potential data protection challenge. Without such recording and analysis, the organisation would not be able to demonstrate the appropriateness of AI outputs nor demonstrate such appropriateness to regulators. In cases where external challenge arises about potential bias/unethical decision making, such recording and analysis will be an essential part of verifying or refuting any claims. Treat data quality as a separate issue, particularly input data to an AI system. There is a risk that an algorithm tested as acceptable based on ‘good’ data may deliver unacceptable outputs when using ‘real world’ data (e.g. such as data containing invalid/missing entries or that are not sufficiently accurate). Note, consideration of undesirable bias should be seen as a key aspect of assessing real world data quality. Be capable of dealing with complex software supply chains that are distributed across different legal jurisdictions. Ensure transparency and appropriate checks and balances to address legitimate concerns over fundamental rights and freedoms that may occur if AI regulation is subject to legislative exceptions and exemptions (e.g. as in the 2018 Data Protection Act where there are exceptions for Law Enforcement and Intelligence Service data processing).

How should decisions involving AI be reviewed and scrutinised in both public and private sectors?

Properly reviewing AI decisions requires governance structures to follow the principles in Section 1. Decisions involving AI can then be properly reviewed as aspects of the governance structure. That is, the review of decisions made by an AI system, whether in the public or private sector, should focus on assuring that the proper governance structures are in place and governance processes are followed. That will mean decisions are based on data that is standards compliant and enables effective use of digital analysis/auditing tools and techniques to validate decisions.

Previous BCS studies highlighted that the use of an AI system should trigger alarm bells from a governance perspective when it is:

an automated system that must process data streams in real-time

uses probabilistic self-learning algorithms to inform decisions that will have significant consequences for people

is used in such a way it is difficult to uncover how decisions are derived

is used where contestability of a decision is not deterministic and

ultimately decisions rely on some form of best judgment that requires understanding of the broader context

We call an AI system problematic when it has the above attributes.

Problematic AI systems describe a significant class of systems that would be very challenging to scrutinise or review decisions made by such systems. The overarching issue should be to prevent problematic AI systems being used to make decisions about people in the first place, which is best done by ensuring the governance principles described in Section 1 are always followed.

How should the use of AI be regulated, and which body or bodies should provide regulatory oversight?

The BCS view is that regulation should allow organisations as much freedom and autonomy as possible to innovate, provided those organisations can demonstrate they are ethical, competent, and accountable when measured against standards that are relevant to the area of innovation. Pro-innovation regulation should enable effective knowledge transfer, the sustainable deployment of new technologies, as well as stimulate organisations to embrace innovative thinking as core to their strategic vision and values, as illustrated in Figure 1.