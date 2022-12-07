court hears of Stephen Bear’s sex tape police interview

The 32-year-old is alleged to have filmed himself having sex with Love Island star Georgia Harrison, 27, in his garden on August 2, 2020, on a CCTV camera before forwarding it to someone on Whatsapp.

He is further accused of posting the footage to his OnlyFans account, a subscription-based adult website, on November 8 before leaving it up for a month.

The Ex On The Beach star denies two counts of revenge porn and one count of voyeurism.

Bear was arrested on suspicion of revenge porn in January 2021 at Heathrow Airport on arrival from a holiday in Dubai.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard that, in a police interview in March last year, Bear told officers: “I’m going to lose my house because of this. You don’t understand.

The world has gone mad.”Prosecutor Jacqueline Carey told the court that, when asked if he had uploaded the video to his OnlyFans account, Bear took issue with the accusation and said: “I could have a mad twin brother.”

Bear, wearing a black shirt and tie underneath a grey suit, laughed in the dock this afternoon as the transcript of the interview was read out to jurors.The court also heard details of his arrest after he landed at Heathrow.

Police officers described Bear as “very uncooperative” at the airport, as he initially said he was flying on his own – but it later emerged he was flying with his brother, the court heard.

Bear also allegedly told officers his phone was in his suitcase in the plane’s hold – but then said, at baggage reclaim, he could not remember what his case looked like.

A large pink suitcase with the word “Bear” written in large letters on it was then spotted and identified as Bear’s, it was said.