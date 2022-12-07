By Jake Wasserman

December 7, 2022

Ah, artificial intelligence: the next big technological revolution!

Now that OpenAI‘s ‘ChatGPT’ chatbot has been made public, we decided to put it to the test by asking it to do what anyone would do around Hanukkah — write movie plots in the style of Hallmark movies!

While we don’t fully understand how it works, we sure are entertained.

Here’s some samples of what the bot wrote for us…

Write me a plot synopsis of a Hallmark movie about Hanukkah, starring a rabbi’s daughter and a non-Jewish mailman.

ChatGPT wrote:

As Hanukkah approaches, a young rabbi’s daughter named Leah is feeling disconnected from her faith and her community. She has grown up in a religious household and has always followed the traditions of her father’s faith, but she feels like she is missing something.

Meanwhile, a non-Jewish mailman named Max is struggling with his own sense of isolation. He has always felt like an outsider in his community and has never really belonged anywhere.

As Leah and Max cross paths, they begin to form a friendship. Despite their differences, they find that they have a lot in common and enjoy spending time together. As Hanukkah approaches, Leah invites Max to celebrate the holiday with her family.

At first, Max is hesitant to accept the invitation, but he ultimately decides to give it a try. He is welcomed into Leah’s family and is touched by the warmth and joy of the holiday. As he learns more about Hanukkah and its traditions, Max begins to feel a sense of connection and belonging that he never experienced before.

In the end, Leah and Max’s friendship helps them both find a sense of purpose and meaning in their lives. They learn that the true spirit of Hanukkah is about connection, community, and acceptance, and they are both forever changed by their experience.

Write me a synopsis of a Hallmark holiday romantic comedy about Hanukkah involving a time-traveling Maccabee who visits the future.

ChatGPT wrote:

In the year 165 BC, Judah Maccabee and his army are celebrating their victory over the Greek army and the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem. However, as the festivities come to an end, Judah is mysteriously transported to the future, where he finds himself in the midst of a modern-day Hanukkah celebration.

At first, Judah is confused and disoriented by the strange new world he finds himself in. But with the help of a kind-hearted young woman named Rachel, he begins to adjust to his new surroundings.

As they celebrate Hanukkah together, Judah and Rachel discover that they have a strong connection. However, their relationship is complicated by the fact that Judah is a time traveler and must eventually return to his own time.

Despite the challenges they face, Judah and Rachel are able to find love and happiness during Hanukkah. In the end, Judah returns to his own time, but not before leaving a lasting impact on the future and reminding Rachel of the true meaning of Hanukkah: hope, resilience, and the power of faith.

Write me a movie plot where a Christian traveling salesman is coming to meet his wife’s parents for Hanukkah, but he finds himself in a snowstorm with only 8 drops of oil left in his gas tank and a mysterious gas station attendant offering him help.

ChatGPT wrote:

As Hanukkah approaches, Christian traveling salesperson, Jack, is excited to meet his wife’s parents for the first time. However, on his way to their house, Jack finds himself stranded in a snowstorm with only 8 drops of gas left in his tank.

Desperate to make it to his in-laws’ house in time for Hanukkah, Jack spots a mysterious gas station and pulls in. There, he meets a strange and secretive gas station attendant who offers to help him.

At first, Jack is hesitant to trust the gas station attendant, but he has no other options. As they work together to fill up Jack’s tank, the attendant reveals that he is actually an angel, sent to help Jack on his journey.

With the angel’s help, Jack is able to make it to his in-laws’ house safely. When he arrives, he finds that his in-laws are warm and welcoming, and they are excited to celebrate Hanukkah with him. As they light the menorah and exchange gifts, Jack learns the true meaning of Hanukkah and the power of faith. In the end, he is grateful to the angel for helping him on his journey and bringing light into his life.

Write me a plot synopsis of a Hallmark movie about Hanukkah, set in 1940s Poland.

ChatGPT wrote:

In 1940s Poland, a young Jewish woman named Sara is living in a small village with her family. As Hanukkah approaches, Sara and her family are determined to celebrate the holiday despite the dangers posed by the Nazi occupation.

However, their plans are interrupted when the Nazis arrive in the village and begin rounding up the Jewish residents. Sara’s family is forced to flee, but they are able to take a small box of Hanukkah candles with them.

As they travel, Sara and her family face many challenges, but they never lose hope. Using the Hanukkah candles as a symbol of their faith, they continue to celebrate the holiday in secret.

Despite the hardships they face, Sara and her family are able to find moments of joy and hope during Hanukkah. In the end, they emerge from the darkness stronger and more determined than ever to keep their traditions alive.