Pink, Taylor Swift, Dead & Co.

As the year draws to a close, we pause to reflect on all the great tours that rolled through Cincinnati in 2022. To highlight only a few: Olivia Rodrigo’s sold-out “Sour” tour at Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Jack White’s “Supply Chain Issues” tour, also at the Brady, The Who at TQL Stadium, British post-punk phenomenon Idles at the former PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation (now MegaCorp), The Jacksons at Hard Rock Casino, Imagine Dragons’ sold out “Mercury World” tour at Riverbend Music Center, Justin Bieber’s “Justice World Tour” at Heritage Bank Center, New Kids on the Block’s “Mixtape” tour at Heritage Bank Center, Garth Brooks’ 2-night stand at the former Paul Brown Stadium (now Paycor), and of course the city’s 3-day R&B party in July: the Cincinnati Music Festival.

Looking ahead, Cincinnati’s 2023 concert calendar is filling up quickly with an amazing roster of artists, including Pink’s “Born Pink” tour at Great American Ball Park, Dead & Co.’s “The Final Tour” at Riverbend Music Center and a new country music festival in West Chester: the Voices of America Country Music Festival, featuring more than 30 of country music’s hottest artists.

Some shows have already sold out, like They Might be Giants at Madison Theater, Billy Strings’ three nights at Andrew J. Brady Music Center and Taylor Swift’s two shows at Paycor Stadium, while others, like John Mellencamp’s two nights at the Aronoff Center for the Arts, have only single seats remaining.

Here’s a look at all the concert announcements so far for 2023.

We will keep this list of all the upcoming concerts and comedy shows updated throughout the year. Bookmark it for an updated list whenever you're feeling froggy. Are we missing anything?

January

Jan. 5: Los Chicos, MOTR Pub.

Jan. 6: Diamond Rio, Taft Theatre. With Mo Pitney.

Jan. 6: Pure Prairie League, Ludlow Garage.

Jan. 6: The Menzingers, Bogart’s.

Jan. 6: The Harlequins, MOTR Pub. With Moon Goons.

Jan. 7: Coy Comer & the Wanderers, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room. With Matthew Douglas Simpson, Dave Ernst.

Jan. 7: The Flex Crew, Ludlow Garage.

Jan. 7: Hells Bells: AC/DC Tribute, Blue Note Harrison.

Jan. 7: Grungefest, JD Legends. Featuring tributes to Alice in Chains and Stone Temple Pilots.

Jan. 7: The Shivers, MOTR Pub. With Up+dn, Jan Bckwds.

Jan. 8: The Burning Caravan, Rabbit Hash General Store.

Jan. 9: Jazz at the Memo: Tribute to the Trumpet Kings with Now Hear This, Memorial Hall.

Jan. 12: George Shingleton, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room.

Jan. 13: Jump, Little Miami Brewing Company.

Jan. 13: Chris Barron of Spin Doctors, Ludlow Garage.

Jan. 13: The Astronomers, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room.

Jan. 13: Ward Davis, Nolan Taylor Band, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

Jan. 13: 80s Rock Night, JD Legends. Featuring tributes to Poison and Sammy Hagar.

Jan. 13: Perfect Children, MOTR Pub. With Mark Sims and Breaking Glass.

Jan. 14: Najee, Ludlow Garage.

Jan. 14: Witches of Rifle Range, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary. With Luther Ray and the Flood, the Kentucky Struts, Matt St. George.

Jan. 14: The Brother Brothers, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room.

Jan. 14: Battery: Metallica Tribute, Blue Note Harrison. With Walk On Homeboys Pantera Tribute.

Jan. 14: Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd, Little Miami Brewing Co.

Jan. 14: North to Nashville, JD Legends.

Jan. 14: Bikini Bottom Rave, Bogart’s.

Jan. 14: Smoke Healer, Madison Theater. With Howl at the Sky, The Eternal Now.

Jan. 14: Alfred Banks, MOTR Pub. With Santino Corleon, Patterns of Chaos.

Jan. 14: The Jasons, Southgate House Revival, Lounge. With The Raging Nathans.

Jan. 15: Joe’s Truck Stop, Rabbit Hash General Store.

Jan. 16: WWE Monday Night Raw, Heritage Bank Center.

Jan. 16: Jazz at the Memo: The Ron Jones Quartet Celebrates Cannonball Adderley, Memorial Hall.

Jan. 17: Read Southall Band, Top Cats.

Jan. 18: Marielle Kraft, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room.

Jan. 18: Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi, Memorial Hall.

Jan. 19: Chris From Space, MOTR Pub. With Season Ten.

Jan. 20: Nightrain: The Music of Guns N Roses, Little Miami Brewing Company.

Jan. 20: Micromania Wrestling, Blue Note Harrison.

Jan. 20: Winter Jam 2023, Heritage Bank Center. With Jeremy Camp, We the Kingdom, Andy Mineo, Disciple, Austin French, NewSong, Anne Wilson.

Jan. 20: The Rush Tribute Project, Memorial Hall.

Jan. 20: Catalina Wine Mixer, Ludlow Garage.

Jan. 20: Junior Citizens, MOTR Pub. With Jim Trace & the Makers, Moon Cruiser.

Jan. 21: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Lawrenceburg Event Center.

Jan. 21: Koffin Kats, Legends.

Jan. 21: Best of Times: Styx Tribute, Blue Note Harrison.

Jan. 21: Schwabfest, Madison Live. Featuring ENMY, Saywhen, Black Market Party, Xero Hour, Ads, Sick Serenity.

Jan. 21: John McEuen & the Circle Band, Ludlow Garage.

Jan. 21: Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience, Bogart’s.

Jan. 21: Psychostick, Riverfront Live.

Jan. 21: The Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular, Aronoff Center for the Arts.

Jan. 21: Smoke Healer, Russell Jinkins XL Band, Skunkdog, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

Jan. 21: Plastic Picnic, MOTR Pub.

Jan. 21: Chris Comer Trio, Hearth Lounge.

Jan. 22: Ricky Nye & Nick Lloyd, Rabbit Hash General Store.

Jan. 23: Jazz at the Memo: Brian Cashwell Trio, Memorial Hall.

Jan. 24: Bonny Doon, Bnny, Mol Sullivan, Northside Tavern.

Jan. 24: The Arcadian Wild, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room.

Jan. 24: Mac Saturn, Madison Live.

Jan. 25: Tanner Usrey, Madison Live.

Jan. 27: Neko Case, Memorial Hall.

Jan. 27: Boot Scoot: A Classic Country DJ Party, Bogart’s.

Jan. 27: Escape: The Journey Tribute, Little Miami Brewing Co.

Jan. 27: Glen Phillips, Ludlow Garage.

Jan. 27: Moth Priest, Crop, Cursemark, Shi, Northside Tavern.

Jan. 27: Lynch Mob, Blue Note Harrison.

Jan. 27: Bret Michaels, Hard Rock Casino Ballroom.

Jan. 28: The Fifth Dimension, Ludlow Garage.

Jan. 28: Dizgo & Litz, Madison Live.

Jan. 28: Morgen & Alan and the Achy Breaky Hearts, MegaCorp Pavilion. With DJ Tater, Hoopty.

Jan. 28: Flocks Album Release, MOTR Pub.

Jan. 28-29: Shen Yun: China Before Communism, Aronoff Center for the Arts.

Jan. 29: School of Rock Mason: Rolling Stones and Beyond the Beatles, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

Jan. 29: Johnny Berry & the Outliers, Rabbit Hash General Store.

Jan. 30: Jazz at the Memo: Phil DeGreg Trio, Memorial Hall.

February

Feb. 1: The Wailin’ Jennys, Memorial Hall.

Feb. 1: Dancing With the Stars Live: The Tour, Taft Theatre.

Feb. 2: The Way Down Wanderers, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room.

Feb. 2: Imperial Triumphant, Legends.

Feb. 3: Donnie Baker, Blue Note Harrison.

Feb. 3: Stephen Sharer (musician and YouTube internet personality), Taft Theatre, Downtown.

Feb. 3: John Cowan, Ludlow Garage. With Shad Cobb, Jim Hurst, Johnny Staats, and Scott Vestal.

Feb. 3: Charles Wesley Godwin, Nolan Taylor, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

Feb. 3: 38 Special, Hard Rock Casino Ballroom.

Feb. 3: Lorrie Morgan, Sorg Opera House. With Morgan Cheyenne.

Feb. 3: The Durable Fiction, MOTR Pub.

Feb. 3: Jim Duff, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room.

Feb. 4: John Crist, Taft Theatre. Two shows.

Feb. 4: Dan Bern, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room. With Brandon Costello.

Feb. 4: Parker McCollum, Andrew J. Brady Music Center. With Corey Kent, Catie Offerman.

Feb. 4: Lotus, MegaCorp Pavilion.

Feb. 4: Raydio, Ludlow Garage. CANCELED.

Feb. 4: Macy Gray, Ludlow Garage.

Feb. 4: The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night, Bogart’s.

Feb. 5: Dr. Jordan Peterson: Beyond Order, 12 More Rules for Life Tour, Taft Theatre.

Feb. 5: Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime, Bogart’s.

Feb. 5: 46 Long, Rabbit Hash General Store.

Feb. 6: Adam Sandler, Heritage Bank Center.

Feb. 6: Jazz at the Memo: James Hart Trio, Memorial Hall.

Feb. 8: Parkway Drive, MegaCorp Pavilion. With Memphis May Fire, Currents.

Feb. 8: Destroy Lonely: No Stylist Tour, Bogart’s.

Feb. 8: Casket Lottery, Legends. With Taking Meds.

Feb. 9: Justin Moore and Priscilla Block, Truist Arena.

Feb. 9: George Winston, Ludlow Garage.

Feb. 9: The Dirty Streets, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room. With Heavy Hinges.

Feb. 9: The Namby Pamby, MOTR Pub. With Bershy, Fat Sal.

Feb. 10: Eleri Ward, Ludlow Garage.

Feb. 10: Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Memorial Hall.

Feb. 10: Heather McMahan, Taft Theatre.

Feb. 10: Emo Nite, Bogart’s.

Feb. 11: Cincinnati Winter Blues Experience IV, Manor House.

Feb. 11: Blackberry Smoke, Lawrenceburg Event Center.

Feb. 11: Legendz of the Streetz Tour, Heritage Bank Center. With Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz.

Feb. 11: Michael Bolton, Hard Rock Casino.

Feb. 11: Marian Meadows & Alex Bugnon, Ludlow Garage.

Feb. 11: Rockstead Album Release Party, Madison Live.

Feb. 12: Pork City Slim, Rabbit Hash General Store.

Feb. 13: Jazz at the Memo: Mandy Gaines Sings Songs of Love & Longing, Memorial Hall.

Feb. 14: Jim Brickman, Memorial Hall.

Feb. 16: Blood Brothers, Ludlow Garage.

Feb. 16: Mean Mary, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room.

Feb. 17: Joshua Redman 3×3, Memorial Hall.

Feb. 17: The Knudsens, Plazmatic, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room.

Feb. 17: Broadway Rave, Bogart’s.

Feb. 18: That Arena Rock Show, Bogart’s.

Feb. 18: Dave Mason, Memorial Hall.

Feb. 18: Ana Popovic, Ludlow Garage.

Feb. 18-19: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, Truist Arena.

Feb. 19: Matinee Musicale: Alexandre Kantorow, Memorial Hall. Cincinnati debut.

Feb. 19: Pleaser, MOTR Pub. With Sylmar.

Feb. 20: Jazz at the Memo: Mambo Combo’s Carnival & Mardi Gras, Memorial Hall.

Feb. 21: Gaelic Storm, Taft Theatre.

Feb. 22: Eric Gales, Ludlow Garage. With Ally Venable.

Feb. 23: Willi Carlisle, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

Feb. 24: Wizard Fest, Ludlow Garage.

Feb. 24: Silversun Pickups, Bogart’s.

Feb. 24: Nikki Glaser: The Good Girl Tour, MegaCorp Pavilion.

Feb. 25: Brainiac, Woodward Theater. With The Serfs.

Feb. 25: Welcome to Night Vale, Taft Theatre.

Feb. 25: Gimme Gimme Disco: ABBA Disco Dance Party, Bogart’s.

Feb. 25: North America’s Black Sabbath, Ludlow Garage.

Feb. 25: 500 Miles to Memphis, The Nightbeast, The Kentucky Struts, Backalley Brujas, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

Feb. 26: Bimp Lizkit, Madison Live.

Feb. 26: The Star Devils, Rabbit Hash General Store.

Feb. 27: Jazz at the Memo: Setting the Standards: Ella, Doris & Judy, Memorial Hall.

Feb. 28: Elle King, Andrew J. Brady Music Center. With Red Clay Strays.

March

March 1: Wishbone Ash, Ludlow Garage.

March 1: Bayside, Bogart’s. With I Am the Avalanche, Koyo.

March 2: Carrie Underwood: Denim and Rhinestones Tour, Heritage Bank Center.

March 2: Aaron Lewis Acoustic, Taft Theatre.

March 2: Daniel Donato, Ludlow Garage.

March 2: D.R.U.G.S., Bogart’s. With Varials, the Callous Daoboys, 156/Silence.

March 3: Phil Wickham, Crossroad Church Oakley. With Matt Maher and Leeland Mooring.

March 3: Colony House, Bogart’s.

March 3: The Fab Four, Taft Theatre.

March 3: Crash Test Dummies, Ludlow Garage.

March 4: Cincinnati Transit Authority, 20th Century Theater.

March 4: Fortune Feimster: Live Laugh Love Tour, Taft Theatre.

March 4: 96Rock’s 15th Anniversary featuring Highly Suspect, MegaCorp Pavilion. With Dead Poet Society.

March 4: Air Supply, Hard Rock Casino Ballroom.

March 5: Skillet and Theory of a Deadman, Andrew J. Brady Music Center. With Saint Asonia.

March 5: Tauren Wells, Taft Theatre.

March 5: The Swells, Rabbit Hash General Store.

March 6: Jazz at the Memo: Carmon DeLeone Trio, Memorial Hall.

March 8: Dawes, Taft Theatre.

March 8: Kayzo, Bogart’s. With Calcium, Versa, Automhate.

March 8: Dogs In A Pile, Madison Live.

March 9: International Anime Music Festival, Bogart’s.

March 9-12: Disney on Ice: Frozen & Encanto, Heritage Bank Center.

March 10: Subtronics, Andrew J. Brady Music Center. With Virtual Riot and Kompany, Ubur and Austeria.

March 10: Rachael Davis, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room.

March 10: Michael Martin Murphy, Ludlow Garage.

March 10: K. Michelle, Bogart’s.

March 11: Leanne Morgan “Just Getting Started Tour,” Taft Theatre.

March 11: Walk On Homeboys: Pantera Tribute, Madison Theater. With Graveyard Mafia, Trials by Faith.

March 11: Cin City Burlesque: Spring Fling 2, Bogart’s.

March 13: Jazz at the Memo: Pamela Mallory Sings Songs from 50 Years of Great Music, Memorial Hall.

March 13: Jxdn, Bogart’s. With Beauty School Dropout.

March 14: Pavel Haas Quartet, Memorial Hall.

March 14: The Winery Dogs, Blue Note Harrison.

March 15: Altan, Ludlow Garage.

March 16: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Taft Theatre.

March 16-18: Billy Strings, Andrew J. Brady Music Center. All dates sold out.

March 17: Vanessa Carlton, Ludlow Garage.

March 17: Paula Poundstone, Taft Theatre.

March 18: NRBQ, Ludlow Garage.

March 20: Jazz at the Memo: Carlos Vargas Duo, Memorial Hall.

March 22: Key Glock: Glockoma Tour, Andrew J. Brady Music Center. With Big Scarr.

March 23: Jo Koy, Taft Theatre.

March 23: Blake Shelton, Heritage Bank Center. With Carly Pearce, Jackson Dean.

March 23: Zach Rushing Live, Ludlow Garage. With Jesse Peyton and Dustin Sims.

March 23: Bryce Vine: Serotonin Tour 2023, Bogart’s. With Black Party.

March 23: Leo Sayer, Ludlow Garage.

March 24: Kountry Wayne “Help is on the Way” Comedy Tour, Taft Theatre.

March 24: Final Fantasy Piano Concert, Memorial Hall.

March 24: Blues is Alright Tour, Aronoff Center for the Arts. With Calvin Richardson, King George, J-Wonn, Pokey Bear, Chick Rodgers, the Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston.

March 24: Stanley Clarke, Ludlow Garage.

March 25: The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Aronoff Center for the Arts.

March 25: Aja: Steely Dan Tribute, 20th Century Theater.

March 25: They Might Be Giants, Madison Theater. Sold out.

March 25: Zach Rushing Live, Ludlow Garage. With Jesse Peyton and Dustin Sims.

March 26: Matinee Musicale: Valerie Eickhoff, Memorial Hall. American debut.

March 26: Battle for the Ages: Rolling Stones vs The Beatles, Madison Theater.

March 26: Fozzy, Bogart’s.

March 26: New Edition “Legacy Tour ’23,” Heritage Bank Center.

March 27: Jazz at the Memo: Swinging Doors with the June Youngblood Quartet, Memorial Hall.

March 28: J.I.D and Smino, Andrew J. Brady Music Center. “Luv is 4Ever Tour.”

March 29: Static-X: Rise of the Machine, Bogart’s.

March 29: The Furious Bongos, Ludlow Garage.

March 30: Sonny Landreth and Cincy Cashdollar, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

March 30: Jordy Searcy, Ludlow Garage.

March 31-April 2: Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, Aronoff Center for the Arts.

March 31: Steve Forbert, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

March 31: Wheelwright, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room.

March 31: And That’s Why We Drink: On the Rocks Tour, Bogart’s.

April

April 1: Jim Messina, Ludlow Garage.

April 1: Dailey & Vincent, Memorial Hall.

April 1: The Shootouts, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

April 2: The Kruger Brothers, Ludlow Garage.

April 2: Steven Curtis Chapman, Memorial Hall.

April 3: Jazz at the Memo: Hurricane Season: Spencer Merk Plays Trombone Shorty, Memorial Hall.

April 4: Our Planet Live in Concert, Taft Theatre.

April 5: Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

April 5: Jessie Murph, Top Cats.

April 6: Tom Rush, Memorial Hall. With Matt Nakoa.

April 6: Warren Zeiders, Bogart’s.

April 7: Soul II Soul, Heritage Bank Center.

April 7: Morbid Angel, Riverfront Live. With Revocation, Vitriol, Crypta.

April 8: VV / Neon Noir Tour, Bogart’s.

April 8: Kirk Whalum, Ludlow Garage.

April 8: Signs of Life: Pink Floyd Tribute, Lawrenceburg Event Center.

April 10: Jazz at the Memo: Songs of Longing, Loving and Losing from the Great American Songbook, Memorial Hall.

April 12: Jukebox the Ghost, Woodward Theater.

April 15: Cold: Year of the Spider 20th Anniversary Tour, Madison Live. With Divide the Fall, Awake for Days, Sygnal to Noise, Death Valley Dreams.

April 15-16: Monster Jam Arena Championship Series East, Heritage Bank Center.

April 16: The Petersens, Memorial Hall.

April 17: Lewis Capaldi, Andrew J. Brady Music Center.

April 17: Jazz at the Memo: The EWI Quartet, Memorial Hall.

April 19: Marc Broussard, Memorial Hall.

April 20: Hot Tuna Acoustic Duo, Riverfront Live.

April 21: Larry Carlton, Ludlow Garage.

April 21: Chapel Hart, Riverfront Live.

April 22: Snarky Puppy, MegaCorp Pavilion.

April 22: Concert for a Cause, JD Legends.

April 22: Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience, Ludlow Garage.

April 22: David Morris, Top Cat’s.

April 23: The Sloppy Boys, MOTR Pub. With Dear Blanca.

April 25: Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra with Ben Folds, Music Hall.

April 26: Tesla, Andrew J. Brady Music Center.

April 28: Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Ludlow Garage.

April 29: Katt Williams: 2023 and Me Tour, Heritage Bank Center.

April 30: August Burns Red: 20 Year Anniversary Tour, Bogart’s.

May

May 1: Majesty: A Tribute to Queen, Memorial Hall.

May 4: Druski “Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Tour,” Taft Theatre.

May 5: Silverstein: Misery Made Me, Bogart’s. With Dayseeker, Seeyouspacecowboy, One Step Closer.

May 6: Riders in the Sky, Sorg Opera House.

May 7: Matinee Musicale: Silver-Garburg Piano Duo, Memorial Hall.

May 7: Chris D’Elia: Don’t Push Me Tour, Taft Theatre.

May 9: Goth Babe, MegaCorp Pavilion. With Yoke Lore.

May 10: Sullivan King: Thrones of Blood US Tour, Bogart’s.

May 11: Knuckle Puck & Real Friends, Bogart’s.

May 12-13: John Mellencamp: Live and In Person, Aronoff Center.

May 14: Natalie Merchant, Taft Theatre.

May 17: Music Box performs Genesis: The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, Memorial Hall.

May 18: David Cross: Worst Daddy in the World Tour, Taft Theatre.

May 19: Miranda Sings, Taft Theater.

May 19: Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls, Bogart’s. With The Interrupters with Special Guest, Bedouin Soundclash.

May 19: Etta May & the Southern Fried Chicks, Sorg Opera House.

May 20: Demetri Martin, Taft Theatre.

May 20: Koe Wetzel, MegaCorp Pavilion. With The Cadillac Three, Pillbox Patti.

May 20: The Belairs, Sorg Opera House.

May 20: Loudness, Blue Note Harrison.

May 20-21: Cincinnati Men’s Chorus: Friends, Memorial Hall.

May 21-23: Chamber Music Cincinnati: Juilliard String Quartet, Memorial Hall.

May 27: Buckeye Country Superfest, Ohio Stadium, Columbus. Featuring George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Warren Zeiders.

June

June 3: Louis Tomlinson, Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park.

June 11: Girls Gotta Eat: Snack City Tour, Bogart’s.

June 13: Dead & Company, Riverbend Music Center.

June 16: Matchbox Twenty with The Wallflowers, Riverbend Music Center.

June 23: Noah Kahan, Andrew J. Brady Music Center. With Joy Oladokun.

June 24: Garth Brooks Tribute, Aronoff Center for the Arts.

June 27: Two Friends, MegaCorp Pavilion.

June 30-July 1: Taylor Swift, Paycor Stadium. Sold out.

July

July 26: Pink, Great American Ball Park.

August

Aug. 11-13: Voices of America Country Music Fest, Voice of America MetroPark, West Chester. Inaugural music festival featuring Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Chris Young, Alabama, Riley Green, Jake Owen, Gabby Barrett, Jo Dee Messina, Frank Ray and more.

Aug. 18: Goo Goo Dolls “Big Night Out” Tour with O.A.R., PNC Pavilion.

Aug. 25: ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd: Sharped Dressed Simple Man Tour, Riverbend Music Center. With Uncle Kracker.

September

Sept. 9: Ohio is for Lovers Festival 2023, Riverbend Music Center.

Sept. 13: The Piano Guys, Taft Theatre.

October

Oct. 4: Eric Johnson, Ludlow Garage.

Oct. 26: Zach Williams, Taft Theatre.