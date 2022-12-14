Pink, Taylor Swift, Dead & Co.

Categories
As the year draws to a close, we pause to reflect on all the great tours that rolled through Cincinnati in 2022. To highlight only a few: Olivia Rodrigo’s sold-out “Sour” tour at Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Jack White’s “Supply Chain Issues” tour, also at the Brady, The Who at TQL Stadium, British post-punk phenomenon Idles at the former PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation (now MegaCorp), The Jacksons at Hard Rock Casino, Imagine Dragons’ sold out “Mercury World” tour at Riverbend Music Center, Justin Bieber’s “Justice World Tour” at Heritage Bank Center, New Kids on the Block’s “Mixtape” tour at Heritage Bank Center, Garth Brooks’ 2-night stand at the former Paul Brown Stadium (now Paycor), and of course the city’s 3-day R&B party in July: the Cincinnati Music Festival.

