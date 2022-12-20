2 Broke Girls was a highly popular television show in the 2010s. The show first aired on CBS in 2011 and had an impressive six seasons. Fans were devastated when the show came to an end in 2017, but the show was unexpectedly cancelled by the network without a proper sendoff. The show tells the story of two girls as they try to get their cupcake brand off the ground. In the meantime, characters Max Black and Caroline Channing, played by Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs respectively, work as waitresses.





One of the reasons the show worked so well was due to the chemistry between actresses Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs. Their friendship seemed so genuine in the comedy show, and that was due to their friendship in real life. Let’s get into the truth about 2 Broke Girls’ Beth Behrs and Kat Dennings’ relationship during filming.

8/8 What Was 2 Broke Girls About?

2 Broke Girls was a comedy show which aired on CBS from 2011 to 2017. The show was abruptly cancelled after its 6th season, which did not give writers a chance to wrap up the storylines. The show starred Kat Dennings as Max Black and Beth Behrs as Caroline Channing.

The two girls work as waitresses at a Williamsburg diner while they try to get their cupcake brand up and running. The show is full of relationships, hysterical one-liners, and also addresses the hard financial situation many find themselves in.

7/8 Who Is Beth Behrs?

Beth Behrs got her big break when she was cast in CBS’s 2 Broke Girls. She reportedly beat out many well-established actresses to get the part of Caroline Channing. Since the end of 2 Broke Girls in 2017, Behrs had a guest role in an episode of The Big Bang Theory. She also stars in the show The Neighborhood, which began airing in 2018.

Behrs married her husband Michael Gladis in 2018, and they recently gave birth to her first baby. Her daughter Emma was born in the summer of 2022.

6/8 Who Is Kat Dennings?

Kat Dennings had a long resume before she was given the role of Max Black in 2 Broke Girls, including roles in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. The same year she joined the cast of 2 Broke Girls, Dennings also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Darcy Lewis. Her character is primarily associated with the Thor franchise, but she recently reprised the role in the television show WandaVision.

Recently, Dennings has been voicing the character Death in ‘The Sandman’ podcast series. She has also been engaged to musician Andrew W.K. since May 2021.

When Beth Behrs and Kat Dennings first did a screen test for CBS and 2 Broke Girls, there was an instant connection between the two actresses. Their friendship was immediate, creating a bond like no other.

Behrs opened up to Variety back in 2012 about how quickly she and Dennings hit it off. “From the moment we first read together, we definitely connected,” she said of her co-star. “We’re going through this whole experience together and we’re the only two who understand the line load and how physically taking this can be.”

4/8 Beth Behrs And Kat Dennings’ Friendship Helped 2 Broke Girls

The best chemistry on screen stems from the best relationships in the real world. It is impossible to not let true feelings about co-stars shine through in performances, and that was certainly true for Beth Behrs and Kat Dennings. Their friendship in real life made 2 Broke Girls great.

“Beth and I genuinely love each other and are best friends in real life and that probably reads,” Dennings told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s not like you think these two girls are faking that they love each other, we really do love each other. That’s probably a part of it—that it feels real and genuine, which it is.”

3/8 Beth Behrs Set Kat Dennings Up With Josh Groban

Outside of 2 Broke Girls, Beth Behrs and Kat Dennings truly support each other and want nothing but the best for their friend. Dennings supported Behrs by being one of her bridesmaids. This was the sentiment behind Behrs’ attempt to set Kat Dennings up with Josh Groban.

Behrs thought Dennings and Groban were both nerds, laid back, and perfect for each other. It took a while since Dennings was always in relationships, but eventually Behrs was able to set them up. Though it did not work out between Dennings and Groban, Dennings is now happily engaged to Andrew W.K.

2/8 Beth Behrs And Kat Dennings Both Garden

While Max Black and Caroline Channing bonded over cupcakes in CBS’s 2 Broke Girls, actresses Beth Behrs and Kat Dennings bonded in real life over gardening. They constantly share gardening tips with each other.

Dennings is reportedly better at gardening, but Behrs tries her best to make her friend proud. While bonding over a shared career was the initial cause of Dennings and Behrs friendship, their relationship has certainly grown over the years as they continue to grow closer.

1/8 Do Beth Behrs And Kat Dennings Still Talk?

Sadly, 2 Broke Girls was suddenly cancelled by CBS in 2017. Fans were not given a proper ending to the story due to the network’s decision. Though the show has long since ended, stars Beth Behrs and Kat Dennings are still very close friends.

They were unable to see each other for a long time due to the global pandemic, but they remained in contact with one another through phone calls and texts. “I was just talking to her the other day about our gardens,” Behrs said of their constant communication. Fans love that these two women have maintained their close bond even after the show’s end.