NFL Stats Week 16: Aaron Rodgers extends Christmas win streak and







Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has won every game he has played in on Christmas Day

Sky Sports statistician – and big Buffalo Bills fan – Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats the NFL has to offer from Week 16, including yet another win on Christmas Day for Aaron Rodgers, as the Green Bay Packers also extend their December win streak under head coach Matt LaFleur…

On Thursday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars won three straight games for the first time since the 2017 season as the New York Jets lost a fourth in a row after starting the season 7-4.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the New York Jets in Week 16 of the NFL season Highlights of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the New York Jets in Week 16 of the NFL season

The Carolina Panthers took advantage of the Detroit Lions’ porous defence to rack up 570 total yards in their Week 16 meeting on Saturday, the most in franchise history – surpassing their 548 yards against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10 of the 2017 season. They also set a franchise rushing record with 320 yards on the ground, easily bettering their previous best mark of 299 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 of the 2008 season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Detroit Lions against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 of the NFL season Highlights of the Detroit Lions against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 of the NFL season

D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard each had over 100 rushing yards in the first half alone against Detroit, making it the first time any team had two running backs both have more than 100 rushing yards in the first half of a game since Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew achieved it for the Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts back in 2006.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Buffalo Bills against the Chicago Bears in Week 16 of the NFL season Highlights of the Buffalo Bills against the Chicago Bears in Week 16 of the NFL season

The Buffalo Bills also made good use of the ground game as they clinched their third-straight AFC East title with victory over the Chicago Bears on Saturday. The Bills racked up 254 rushing yards, their most in a game since they gained 272 against the Dolphins in Week 16 of the 2016 season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Seattle Seahawks against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 of the NFL seaso Highlights of the Seattle Seahawks against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 of the NFL seaso

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ 24-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks was their 12th win of the season. This is the Chiefs fifth consecutive season with at least 12 wins, which marks the third-longest streak since the 1970 merger. Only the 2010-2017 New England Patriots (eight seasons) and the 2003-2009 Colts (seven seasons) have had longer runs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the New York Giants against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the NFL season Highlights of the New York Giants against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the New York Giants 27-24 for their 11th one-possession win of the season, setting a new NFL record with two weeks of the season still to go. Quarterback Kirk Cousins also led his NFL-leading eighth game-winning drive of the season. Star receiver Justin Jefferson set new franchise records in catches (beating Cris Carter’s 122 in 1994 and 1995) and receiving yards (beating Randy Moss’s 1,632 yards in 2003).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Washington Commanders against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16 of the NFL season Highlights of the Washington Commanders against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16 of the NFL season

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers became just the second quarterback to win his first three career starts and throw at least two touchdown passes in each of those games, after Kurt Warner in 1999. The only QBs in the Super Bowl era with a higher passer rating in their first three starts than Purdy are Warner and Patrick Mahomes.

Highest passer rating in a quarterback’s first three NFL starts Quarterback Rating Kurt Warner 130.1 Patrick Mahomes 125.0 Brock Purdy 121.4

Despite losing to the Dallas Cowboys, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith became the first Philadelphia Eagles team-mates to tally at least 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 of the NFL season Highlights of the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 of the NFL season

Aaron Rodgers became the first quarterback in NFL history to start three games on Christmas Day – and he improved his record in those games to 3-0 with a win for the Green Bay Packers in Miami. Rodgers is now 15-0 in December starts since Matt LaFleur became the Packers’ head coach in 2019.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Green Bay Packers against the Miami Dolphins from Week 16 of the NFL season Highlights of the Green Bay Packers against the Miami Dolphins from Week 16 of the NFL season

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with Jaylen Waddle for an 84-yard touchdown pass which is the longest offensive TD scored on Christmas Day in NFL history. That broke Travis Kelce’s record which he set when hauling in an 80-yard reception from Alex Smith for the Chiefs against the Denver Broncos in 2016.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Los Angeles Chargers against the Indianapolis Colts from Week 16 of the NFL season Highlights of the Los Angeles Chargers against the Indianapolis Colts from Week 16 of the NFL season

The Colts were 0-10 on third down conversions in their Monday night defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers, marking the second time this season they have failed to convert any third downs in a game. Back in Week Nine they failed to covert any of 14 third downs in their 26-3 defeat to the Patriots. In the previous 30 years, only once had the Colts not had any successful third down conversions in a game.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season – featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don’t forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports – on the go!