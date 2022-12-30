EPA issues clean water rule that repeals Trump administration

The Biden administration on Friday issued a rule that defines which types of waterways in the U.S. will receive federal water quality protections under the 1972 Clean Water Act, repealing a Trump-era rule that federal courts rejected and that environmental groups argued left waterways open to pollution.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Army said the revised rule is based on definitions that were in place before 2015, when the Obama administration sought to expand federal protections.

Officials said the rule provides a more durable definition of the “waters of the United States” that receive federal protection and restores protections for hundreds of thousands of rivers, lakes, streams, wetlands and other bodies of water. Federally protected waters qualify for government programs focused on maintaining water quality and preventing oil spills, among other things.

Environmental groups have long argued that efforts to loosen federal water protections would significantly harm the country’s sources of safe drinking water. Farming groups, oil and gas producers, and real estate developers have criticized such regulations as overbearing and burdensome to business, and many supported the 2020 Trump administration rule that attempted to dismantle protections.

Michael Regan, the EPA’s administrator, said in a statement that the agency is “working to deliver a durable definition of WOTUS that safeguards our nation’s waters, strengthens economic opportunity, and protects people’s health while providing greater certainty for farmers, ranchers, and landowners.”