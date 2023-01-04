Eating dark green vegetables could help shed visceral fat

Visceral fat is stored deep in the belly. A certain amount of it is necessary as it protects and insulates vital organs. However, having too much visceral fat has been linked to various medical issues such as diabetes, heart disease and even certain cancers.

She said: “Dark green leaves and supergreens like spirulina are some of the best things you can eat to tackle visceral fat.

“A vicious circle is going on with visceral fat in which stress is a common cause of the storage of this fat, but the storage itself causes the adrenal glands to exhaust and malfunction.

“This means we can produce more stress hormones and be left with inflammation and long term health issues.

“This is where greens come in. They are great for supporting and stabilising the whole of the endocrine system which your hormone production is part of.

