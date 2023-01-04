Kate and Crown Princess Mary ‘near style twins’ in matching dress

Kate and Princess Mary are 10 years apart in age, with the British royal being 40 and the Danish royal being 50.

However, despite their age gap, the Princesses share a similar taste when it comes to what to wear.

Kate Middleton stepped out at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 11, 2021 wearing a pale pink Beulah London dress.

But she wasn’t the first to don the chic gown, with Crown Princess Mary donning it a whole year prior in June 2020.

