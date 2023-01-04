Kate and Crown Princess Mary ‘near style twins’ in matching dress

Kate and Princess Mary are 10 years apart in age, with the British royal being 40 and the Danish royal being 50.
However, despite their age gap, the Princesses share a similar taste when it comes to what to wear.
Kate Middleton stepped out at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 11, 2021 wearing a pale pink Beulah London dress.
But she wasn’t the first to don the chic gown, with Crown Princess Mary donning it a whole year prior in June 2020.
A fashion expert spoke to Express.co.uk about the royal duo’s style similarities.
Daena Borrowman, PR, Social and Digital Marketing Manager at jewellerybox, said: “It must be noted that so many British and European royal women are fashion icons in their own right and their choices of clothing often align because the perks of being royal include access to the world’s most sought-after fashion houses and designers.
“The Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark are near style twins.
“These two future Queens have a penchant for coats, drop-waist dresses, strong trousers and classic sky-high heeled pumps.”
Their similarities might not stop with clothes, with the expert pointing out they both have “athletic statures and brunette”.
Daena concluded: “Kate and Mary have even been spotted on different occasions wearing the same style of dress, albeit with differences in colour from Beulah London, Emilia Wickstead, Jenny Packham and many more.”
Kate looked stunning at the tennis tournament in a blush pink version of Beulah London’s Ahaha Dress, priced at £695.
The dress, which boasts a tailored bodice and full midi-skirt, is described as a “classic, wardrobe must-have crafted from a beautiful creamy beige wool crepe”.
Denmark’s Crown Princess attended the opening of the an art exhibition at Frederiksborg’s National History Museum on June 16, 2020, wearing exactly the same dress.
However, rather than blush pink, Mary opted for a subtle beige. However, everything else was the same, from the buttons down the front to the belted waist and flared skirt.
The Crown Princess accessorised with pointed-toe pumps in the same shade, and a pop of colour bag in blue, pink, yellow and green.
Like Kate, she went for big, bouncy curls for this particular engagement.
