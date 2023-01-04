Make-up expert shares 6 ageing mistakes women 50+ should avoid

Primers also come with colour-correcting properties, and they are great for hiding dark shadows.

Over-contouring

Finally, over-contouring can actually leave dark shadows and streaks if not blended in properly, it can also create the illusion of lines “where there aren’t any”, as well as making you look gaunt.

Karen shared a few extra tips: “Always follow the lines of your bone structure, allowing the brush to glide along your cheekbones, jawline and anywhere else you feel needs a touch more definition.

“Depending on your skin type, you can opt for a cream or powder contour palette. Cream is usually better for dry skin as it adds moisture, while powder offers a mattified illusion to an oily complexion.