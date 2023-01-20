Tsitsipas Sets Sinner Showdown In Australian Open Fourth Round

Stefanos Tsitsipas extended his perfect set record on Friday at the 2023 Australian Open to 9-0 by moving past Tallon Griekspoor into the fourth round. In a 6-2, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory, the Greek saved a set point late in set two before powering through the finish in Rod Laver Arena.

The win sets up a Sunday showdown with Jannik Sinner, a rematch of last year’s Melbourne quarter-final that was dominated by the Greek.

“I enjoyed fighting my way through today,” Tsitsipas said in his on-court interview. “It wasn’t easy at times. I had the crowd with me, as always. It’s always a great sensation when I’m out here.”

Against Griekspoor, Tsitsipas saved the only break point he faced, which doubled as a set point for the Dutchman at 5-6 in the second. On return, the World No. 4’s depth troubled his opponent throughout the two-hour, eight-minute match. He finished with four breaks on seven chances.

“I was good mixing it up today, mixing up my slice, opening the court,” Tsitsipas added. “I think my placement on serve was exceptional today. I didn’t have a lot of rallies on my serve, which helped a lot today to keep things clean.”

While Griekspoor, the World No. 63, played fearless tennis just two weeks removed from winning his first ATP Tour title in Pune, Tsitsipas had all the answers to earn his way into the Melbourne fourth round for the fourth time (2019, 2021, 2022). In each of his past three trips to that stage, he continued to the semi-finals.

Already up one place to No. 3 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings this week, Tsitsipas will leave Melbourne as World No. 1 if he wins his first Grand Slam title.

Tsitsipas will take a 4-1 ATP Head2Head advantage against Sinner into their fourth-round meeting, including a streak of seven consecutive sets won. Their most recent meeting came last year in Rome, after the Greek’s 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win in Melbourne.

While Tsitsipas was on court, the Italian put the finishing touches on a 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 victory against Marton Fucsovics in Margaret Court Arena.