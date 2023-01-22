Woodstock Announces Plans To Enter the Metaverse With Sequin AR

WOODSTOCK (CelebrityAccess) – The Woodstock Music and Art Fair, BKA Woodstock, has announced plans to enter the Metaverse through a partnership with Sequin AR.

Sequin AR specializes in blockchain-based productions with past shows including Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, and Madonna and Maluma’s award show performance, plus more.

Hypemoon reports it is Woodstock’s goal to make emerging artists more discoverable to a wider audience.

Woodstock landed in New York in 1969 and brought together over half a million people and that was before the invention of the internet and cell phones. Its founders hope to bring together an “infinite” audience using the 3D metaverse experience titled, Woodstock World. The experience is focused to bring emerging artists to the forefront while providing an immersive experience of the original festival.

“In 1969, Woodstock changed music history and defined a generation, combining the power of shared experience with the culture’s greatest musical talent. Woodstock World will allow everyone everywhere to have an even more magical experience liberated from the boundaries of time and space”, said Joel Rosenman, co-producer of the original Woodstock and spokesperson with his partners in Woodstock Ventures.

The metaverse festival will include a variety of archival 2D content to be accompanied by motion capture recreations — enabling fans to interact with the music in real time as well as relive iconic performances from 1969. Woodstock World is said to be launching in 2023.