When it comes to the energy transition, one analyst sees the

The pace of change in the modern world is often rapid and dizzying. Technologies that seem integral to our lives can, in what feels like an instant, become redundant and irrelevant.

Energy is one sector where innovation and new ideas matter a great deal, as countries and companies try to find ways to shift to a society based around renewables like wind and solar rather than fossil fuels like coal, oil and natural gas.

During a panel discussion at last week’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, one analyst expressed his fear that the market did not seem to have learned from other technological revolutions.

Thomas Hohne-Sparborth, head of sustainability research at Lombard Odier, highlighted the huge shifts taking place in the field of low and zero-carbon technologies and, by extension, wider society.

“We’ve seen past industrial revolutions, including past energy transitions,” Hohne-Sparborth said. “What we’re really seeing now is the complete transformation of our entire economy.”

“The demand side of our economy, the way we power vehicles, the way we heat our buildings, the way we use energy in industry — all of that needs to be transformed.”

We were, Hohne-Sparborth said, “looking at investment needs in the trillions of dollars.”

When it comes to the energy transition, the sums being discussed are indeed significant. Last year, the International Energy Agency’s “World Energy Outlook 2022” report said clean energy investment could be on course to exceed $2 trillion per year by 2030, an increase of over 50% compared to today.