Child Benefit Tax has saved the taxman £10bn, latest figures reveal

New figures show families paid £3.4bn of child benefit tax in first eight years

HMRC has also saved a further £6.8bn by parents opting out, NFU Mutual estimates

More than a million families are now affected with that figure climbing

Had thresholds kept pace with inflation, the £50,000 threshold would now be £65,000

More than a million UK families have forgone over £10bn of child benefit since the High Income Child Benefit Tax was introduced, financial advisers at NFU Mutual have revealed.

The controversial tax, which begins to affect households when one person has an income over £50,000, has recovered billions since it was introduced in January 2013.

Latest figures show 355,000 families declared a liability in 2020/21, returning £405m in child benefit that year, taking total receipts since its introduction up to £3.37bn.

But many families opt out of receiving child benefit altogether to remove the hassle of paying the tax, and financial advisers at leading rural insurer NFU Mutual estimate this has now saved HMRC at least a further £6.8bn.

This figure is based on the reduced cost of child benefit to the Government since the tax was introduced, compared to the high point in payments beforehand. In reality, the figure HMRC has saved is likely to be even higher.

More than a million families are now affected by the tax, as 683,000 families have opted out of receiving the benefit on top of the 355,000 who declared a liability.

Sean McCann, Chartered Financial Planner at NFU Mutual, said: “HMRC has recovered billions of pounds in child benefit since introducing this tax a decade ago, but has saved even more from those families who have opted out of receiving it altogether.

“Many families take the view that it is far simpler to opt out of receiving the benefit rather than repay it through an increased tax charge.

“The Child Benefit tax charge is in desperate need of reform. When it was introduced ten years ago it was supposed to catch high earners, but the £50,000 threshold hasn’t changed in over a decade.

“Now, more and more middle-income families are getting caught in the net as wages rise to keep pace with inflation.

“Had the threshold kept pace with inflation, only those with an income over £65,000 would be impacted.”

Child Benefit Tax explained

If the adjusted net income of the highest earner in the household is over £50,000, they have to start repaying child benefit at a rate of 1% for every £100 of income over £50,000.

Once their adjusted net income reaches £60,000 they must repay all child benefit received, and at this stage many families simply opt out of receiving it.

As wages increase, a growing number of families are opting out of receiving child benefit.

Hundreds of thousands of families do still pay the tax charge each year though, with many of them likely to have incomes between £50,000 and £60,000 so they would lose money if they opted out altogether.

Child Benefit Tax revenue

Sean added: “Many parents crossing the £50,000 income threshold for the first time and becoming liable for the tax won’t realise they need to complete a self-assessment return and repay some or all of their child benefit.

”Those that wait to be contacted by HMRC could find themselves facing tax from previous years, interest payments and in some cases penalty charges.

“The onus is on the individual with the highest income in the household to pay any child benefit tax due, this can cause issues with couples who don’t normally share details of their earnings with each other.

”We have seen situations of individuals with income of more than £50,000 moving in with a new partner who claims child benefit, and finding themselves liable to pay the tax, even though they themselves are not entitled to claim child benefit.”

How to keep receiving child benefit while saving your family money

One way to mitigate the impact of the charge is to pay more into your pension pot. The tax is based on the income of the highest earner in the household, after pension contributions.

For example, if the top earner in a family with three children earned £60,000, they could save £6,847 a year in tax by paying £8,000 into their pension.

The £2,000 tax relief that their pension provider claims from HMRC on top of the £8,000 would take their taxable earnings down to £50,000. Not only would they save £2,901 from the child benefit charge, but they would also take their income below the 40% tax charge.

For a family with three children, this would result in an extra £10,000 in their pension pot at a cost of just £3,153, with a total of £6,847 saved in tax.

Sean said: “The child benefit tax is based on your level of income after pension contributions. Reducing your income to £50,000 or below through pension contributions can be a very effective way of dealing with this tax.”