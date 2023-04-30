Sara Davies Net Worth – A Well-Known British Entrepreneur

Sara Davies is a well-known British entrepreneur, businesswoman, and television personality. She is best known for being the founder of Crafter’s Companion, a popular crafting supplies company. Over the years, Davies has built a successful business empire and amassed a considerable net worth. In this article, we will take a closer look at Sara Davies’ net worth, how she built her fortune, and her impressive achievements.

As of 2023, Sara Davies’ net worth is estimated to be around $70 million. Davies’ wealth comes from her successful crafting supplies company, Crafter’s Companion, which she founded in 2005. She started the business from her university bedroom with just £30, and it has now grown into a multimillion-dollar company with a presence in several countries. Davies’ business acumen, creativity, and passion for crafting have been the driving force behind her success.

Crafter’s Companion is a leading supplier of crafting tools, including dies, stamps, and embossing folders. The company has a loyal customer base and is known for its innovative products that cater to both novice and experienced crafters. Davies has been instrumental in the company’s growth, and she continues to lead the company’s expansion into new markets.

Apart from Crafter’s Companion, Davies has also appeared on several television shows, including Dragon’s Den and The Pitch. She is known for her engaging personality, business savvy, and passion for crafting. Davies has won several awards for her contributions to business, including the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.

In addition to her business success, Davies is also a philanthropist and has supported several charities over the years. She is a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust and has also worked with several local charities in her hometown of County Durham.

In conclusion, Sara Davies is a remarkable entrepreneur who has built a successful business empire through hard work, dedication, and creativity. Her net worth is a testament to her success, and she continues to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs around the world. With her innovative ideas and business acumen, it’s no surprise that she has become one of the most successful businesswomen in the UK.