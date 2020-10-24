Home Celebrity 50 Cent Mocks Busta Rhymes After He Shares Impressive Before & After...
50 Cent Mocks Busta Rhymes After He Shares Impressive Before & After Pics Of Body Transformation

Jenna Lemoncelli

Instead of supporting Donald Trump on social media, 50 Cent trolled Busta Rhymes on Oct. 23, after the rapper shared shirtless before and after photos of his body evolution — noting that he’s in the best shape of his life!

Don’t worry, this is not another story about 50 Cent‘s erratic political tweets. Instead, the Power actor, 45, took to Instagram on Friday to poke fun at Busta Rhymes, who shared incredible before and after photos of his recent body transformation. After Busta, 48, revealed side by side photos of his physique — before and after he started intense training and adopted healthy eating habits — 50 compared him to Tracy Morgan‘s character (Tray) in The Last O.G.

“They really kinda look alike right LOL he gonna curse me out when he wake up,” 50, (neé Curtis Jackson III) captioned his post, which included a doctored side-by-side photo that showed Busta before his body transformation and a shirtless Tray in the TBS comedy. It’s unclear what type of relationship 50 and Busta have, however, 50’s caption hinted that his post might’ve been more of a joke than a diss. Nonetheless, you never know with 50 Cent.

It’s unclear when Busta’s health journey began, but he’s been sharing motivational posts and workout videos on social media throughout 2020. “DON’T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!!,” Busta, 48, (neé Trevor George Smith Jr.) wrote in the caption of his before and after post, explaining that his new music is what motivated him to get in better shape.

Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes performed in Citi Field in Flushing, New York after the NY Mets-LA Dodgers game on June 22, 2018. (Photo credit: AP)

“LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!! MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!! I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!! I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y’ALL TOO MUCH!!!,” he continued, adding, “I’M ONLY HERE TO INSPIRE!!”

Busta went on to thank a number of fitness and health experts, who presumably helped in transforming his body. The group included celebrity trainer Victor Munoz, award-winning bodybuilders Dexter “The Blade” Jackson and Victor Martinez, muscle supplement owner Kai Greene, and celebrity chef Ms. Deliche.

Busta joins a number of celebrities who’ve embarked on health journeys in 2020. Most recently, Adele, Rebel Wilson and Tia Mowry all debuted incredible weight loss photos and stories.

