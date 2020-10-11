Ant and Dec ‘forget’ location change in I’m A Celebrity first look trailer

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! revealed it would be coming to viewers from Gwrych Castle in the Welsh countryside this year as opposed to its usual Australian jungle setting. And last night, fans of the show got their first taste of what would be in store during the latest series after ITV dropped a promo clip ahead of the upcoming series. But the clip jokes hosts Ant and Dec still haven’t been told they’re not in their normal location in a hilarious trailer.

The show announced earlier this year it would be shunning its usual location and instead be filming in a castle in the programme’s biggest ever shake-up.

And now, viewers have been given a first look at what’s to come after a trailer was released last night, filmed on-location earlier this month.

The pair jokingly seem to not be aware the show has had a major location change.

Stepping out a black cab, Ant says: “G’day Australia, Ah it’s great to be back Down Under.”

READ MORE: Dec Donnelly’s cousin ‘heartbroken’ as he claimed family ignored him