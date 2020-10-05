Home Sports Arsenal make deadline day move for Thomas Partey in dramatic transfer twist
Sports

Arsenal make deadline day move for Thomas Partey in dramatic transfer twist

0

Arsenal have reportedly launched a dramatic late move for Thomas Partey. The Gunners are now trying to complete a last-gasp deal for the Atletico Madrid star, despite initially cooling their interest in favour of a move for Houssem Aouar.

Lyon gave Arsenal a deadline of Friday to complete a deal for Aouar but the Gunners failed to table an offer that satisfied the demands of president Jean-Michel Aulas.

Aouar decided to stay put following a meeting with the board and the Gunners remain determined to bring in a midfielder.

Matteo Guendouzi looks set to join Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan and he will need replacing.

As will Lucas Torreira, who looks set to join Atletico on a temporary deal with an option to buy.

Transfer deadline day LIVE: Man Utd to sign two, Arsenal, Chelsea, every done deal

The Spanish club did hold an interest in Alexandre Lacazette though but Mikel Arteta wanted to keep him at the club.

From that point, Atletico were adamant they would not accept a swap offer for Partey forcing Arsenal to explore other targets, due to their lack of funds.

Chelsea’s Jorginho was a potential option and remains a player of interest on deadline day.

- Advertisement -

But now Arsenal are ready to test the resolve of Atletico, who remain determined to keep hold of Partey.

Transfer deadline day LIVE: Man Utd to sign two, Arsenal, Chelsea, every done deal

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhere Trump went (and who he was with) leading up to his coronavirus diagnosis
Next articleHow We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach Fave for Under $30

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Jared Goff says a ‘win is a win,’ but Rams offense must get better after narrow win vs. Giants

0
<!-- -->...
Read more
Sports

Edinson Cavani in Manchester to complete Man Utd transfer with more plans for deadline day

0
"The door is closed, I have said this 27 times!", Zorc said. "We had clear agreements with him that he could make a transfer under...
Read more
Sports

Cam Newton may be back from COVID-19 reserve list sooner than you think — Dr. Matt Provencher

0
Video Details Oct 4, 2020 at 8:30p ET | NFL | Duration: 3:05New England Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and...
Read more
Sports

Week 5 Fantasy QB Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at quarterback

0
Matt Lutovsky Fantasy football owners got a surprise set of byes last week when the Steelers-Titans game was postponed, but this week the official byes...
Read more
Sports

NFL Week 4 Recap: Russell Wilson’s MVP case, Browns might be for real, and more

0
<!-- -->...
Read more
Sports

Man Utd announce Alex Telles signing as one of four expected on transfer deadline day

0
On joining the club Telles said: "To join a club with the prestige of Manchester United is a huge honour. "You have to work hard...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Trump Covid: President leaves hospital to continue Covid-19 treatment

US 0
Media playback is unsupported on your deviceMedia captionTrump takes off mask in staged White House returnUS President Donald Trump has left hospital, three days...
Read more

The Sunset Strip Stirs Again

Travel 0
Debra KaminFew patches of America have had a greater influence on pop culture than a storied 1.7-mile stretch of Los Angeles, where movie stars,...
Read more

Westlife's Shane Filan left devastated after beloved dad dies 10 months after losing mum

Celebrity 0
Speaking previously to the Irish Independent, Louis said of Mae: "She rang me and said how good her son and the group were, and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: