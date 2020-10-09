Bugsnax releases next month as PS5 launch title

I’m still not entirely sure what it is either, but thankfully none of us will have to wait much longer to find out, as Young Horses’ first-person adventure game Bugsnax is releasing on both PS4 and PS5 next month, and on PC via the Epic Games Store.

The release date of 12th November was announced alongside a blog post introducing the game’s 15-member voice cast, which includes names such as Yuri Lowenthal (who played Spider-Man in Insomniac’s 2018 title). There’s even an extended video to introduce them all.

“As you explore the world of Bugsnax, you’ll meet and befriend these colourful characters, and learn just what it is they’re looking for on Snacktooth Island,” creative director Kevin Zuhn wrote. “There are a ton of goofy and heartfelt moments to uncover, and we’re super excited for you to experience the full story when Bugsnax releases on PS5 and PS4 this holiday season!”

While the 12th November release date coincides with the PS5’s launch in the US, UK players will unfortunately have to wait until 19th November to play Bugsnax on the PS5, thanks to the console’s staggered regional release. Now that is less delectable.

From what we do know about Bugsnax, players will take on the role of a journalist invited to an island by a friend called Megafig, who has mysteriously vanished. As the title suggests, players will have to find and capture half-bug half-snack creatures. I hope that helped clear things up.