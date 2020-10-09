Home Gaming Bugsnax releases next month as PS5 launch title
Bugsnax releases next month as PS5 launch title

0

And the voice cast has been revealed. 

I’m still not entirely sure what it is either, but thankfully none of us will have to wait much longer to find out, as Young Horses’ first-person adventure game Bugsnax is releasing on both PS4 and PS5 next month, and on PC via the Epic Games Store.

The release date of 12th November was announced alongside a blog post introducing the game’s 15-member voice cast, which includes names such as Yuri Lowenthal (who played Spider-Man in Insomniac’s 2018 title). There’s even an extended video to introduce them all.

“As you explore the world of Bugsnax, you’ll meet and befriend these colourful characters, and learn just what it is they’re looking for on Snacktooth Island,” creative director Kevin Zuhn wrote. “There are a ton of goofy and heartfelt moments to uncover, and we’re super excited for you to experience the full story when Bugsnax releases on PS5 and PS4 this holiday season!”

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

While the 12th November release date coincides with the PS5’s launch in the US, UK players will unfortunately have to wait until 19th November to play Bugsnax on the PS5, thanks to the console’s staggered regional release. Now that is less delectable.

From what we do know about Bugsnax, players will take on the role of a journalist invited to an island by a friend called Megafig, who has mysteriously vanished. As the title suggests, players will have to find and capture half-bug half-snack creatures. I hope that helped clear things up.

NEW Netflix teasers will delight fans of The Witcher 3

If you're a fan of The Witcher - and specifically The Witcher 3 - then series 2 of the Netflix show is shaping up...
FIFA 21 release date countdown: Launch time, cheapest deals, review scores and MORE

The FIFA 21 release date is finally here on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The Standard Edition of FIFA 21 has an October...
GTA 5 Online update ahead of Grand Theft Auto Heists reveal from Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has promised a big Grand Theft Auto expansion before the year's end and fans are hoping for an announcement soon. So far,...
NRG Clix re-signs with Twitch

james_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) The Fortnite star has put pen to paper on an exclusive deal with the popular streaming platform. It's been a crazy year so...
Microsoft says using xCloud to demo Game Pass games on PC and Xbox is on the list

"... it's a good Game Pass feature."Microsoft is working on bringing xCloud to PC and Xbox via Game Pass. Xbox boss Phil Spencer took to Twitter...
Official PS5 teardown video gives us our first look inside Sony's next-gen console

Cool gubbins.Sony has released a PlayStation 5 teardown video showing off all the bits and bobs inside its enormous next generation console. In the video below,...
