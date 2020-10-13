Home Sports Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus and will miss Portugal vs Sweden
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus and will miss Portugal vs Sweden

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus and will therefore miss Portugal’s Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday. Juventus forward Ronaldo is asymptomatic and is now in isolation. The 35-year-old was seen having dinner with his Portuguese team-mates on Monday night.

The squad did not appear to be social distancing but all other players in the Portugal squad have returned negative tests.

A statement from the Portugal Football Federation reads: “Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden.

“The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation.

“Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in the City of Football.

