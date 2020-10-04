Home World Donald Trump delivers BOMBSHELL coronavirus news: ‘I feel much better now’
World

Donald Trump delivers BOMBSHELL coronavirus news: ‘I feel much better now’

President Trump made the announcement during a video published on Twitter. He said he was not feeling good when he first arrived at the hospital but he feels “much better now”. Mr Trump tested positive for the coronavirus late on Thursday evening.

He was rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday following advice from his medical team.

Mr Trump thanked all the medical staff at the hospital in Maryland.

He said: “I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now.

“We’re working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to make America great again.

“We’ve done an awfully good job of that but we still have steps to go and we have to finish that job.”

 

Donald Trump has given an update on his battle with coronavirus (Image: Twitter/realDonaldTrump)

Donald Trump thanked all the medical staff from the hospital (Image: getty)

Mr Trump revealed that he will “be back soon”.

The news of Mr Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis came just over a month away from November’s presidential election.

The president said he looks forward to finishing his election campaign.

Mr Trump said: “The way it was started and the way we’ve been doing. The kind of numbers that we’ve been doing. We’ve been so proud of it.

Donald Trump in hospital: Where is Walter Reed hospital?

 

 

Donald Trump was rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday (Image: getty)

“But this was something that happened and it’s happened to millions of people all over the world and I’m fighting for them.

“Not just in the US, I’m fighting for them all over the world. We’re gonna beat this coronavirus.”

There are more than 7 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and 209 thousand people have died from the disease in the country.

America is the worst affected country in the world from the pandemic.

Donald Trump said: “I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now.” (Image: getty)

During the video, Mr Trump said the next few days will be “the real test” as to whether he will fully recover.

Mr Trump thanked all the people who have sent him wishes to recover swiftly.

He said: “I most of all appreciate what’s been said by the American people, by almost a bipartisan consensus of American people. It’s a beautiful thing to see.”

Mr Trump’s Democratic election rivals Joe Biden and Kamala Harris both sent their condolences to the president.

 

Donald Trump also said the First Lady, Melania Trump, is doing well (Image: getty)

The president said he “had no choice” to go to hospital as he did not want to be locked in the White House.

He also stated the First Lady, who also tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday evening, is doing well.

He said: “Melania is really handling it very nicely.”

Some of Mr Trump’s senior White House aides have also tested positive for COVID-19 including his campaign manager, Bill Stepien.

Source:Daily Express :: World Feed

