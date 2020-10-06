Home Sports FOX Sports Florida extends pre-and-postgame TV coverage for Miami Marlins' National League...
FOX Sports Florida extends pre-and-postgame TV coverage for Miami Marlins' National League Division Series

MIAMI (Oct. 5, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the TV home of the Miami Marlins, announced plans to televise extended pre-and-postgame coverage for every National League Division Series game between the Marlins and Atlanta Braves. Thirty minutes prior to first pitch and immediately following the final out, fans are encouraged to switch over to FOX Sports Florida for the exclusive “Marlins Live” pre-and-postgame show featuring live interviews, highlights and analysis.

In anticipation of the series opener on Tuesday afternoon, FOX Sports Florida will also air a special, one-hour “National League Division Series Preview Show” tonight at 7 p.m. and tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. before the “Marlins Live” pregame.

Every “Marlins Live” pre-and-postgame show airing on FOX Sports Florida is also available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of the Sinclair Regional Sports Networks’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers, and FOXSportsGO.com. Marlins Park will continue serving as the remote broadcast hub with Craig Minervini, Tommy Hutton, Jeff Nelson, Gaby Sanchez and J.P. Arencibia anchoring coverage.

Full schedule:

GameDateMatchupPre-and-Postgame TV Coverage Information
1Tuesday, Oct. 6Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

Pregame on FOX Sports Florida live at 1:30 p.m.

Postgame on FOX Sports Florida

2Wednesday, Oct. 7Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

Pregame on FOX Sports Florida live at 1:30 p.m.

Postgame on FOX Sports Florida

3Thursday, Oct. 8Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

Pregame on FOX Sports Florida live at 1:30 p.m.

Postgame on FOX Sports Florida

4*Friday, Oct. 9Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins
Pregame on FOX Sports Florida live at 1:30 p.m.

Postgame on FOX Sports Florida

5*Saturday, Oct. 10Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

Pregame on FOX Sports Florida live at 3:30 p.m.

Postgame on FOX Sports Florida

*if necessary

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The Sinclair Regional Sports Networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for 32 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.

