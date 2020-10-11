Home Tv & Radio Freddie Flintoff leaves Top Gear co-stars terrified with ‘outrageous’ Wall of Death...
Freddie Flintoff leaves Top Gear co-stars terrified with ‘outrageous’ Wall of Death stunt

“His DNA, if you could look at it on a graph wouldn’t be like normal people’s, he’s not a normal human being. Let’s face it!

When asked why Freddie “drew the short straw” when it came to more daring ideas, Chris explained: “Because we’re [Chris and Paddy] not that f****** stupid!”

Elsewhere on tonight’s show, viewers will finally witness Paddy’s Lamborghini Diablo incident – which ended in disaster – as reported earlier this summer.

And once more, the presenting trio will be joined by a drive-in audience on the runway of the Top Gear test track in Surrey.

Top Gear airs Sundays at 8pm on BBC One. 

