How Christina Anstead Is Choosing To Find 'Peace' After Split From Ant Anstead

By

I’m sure that Christina Anstead is going through a lot right now and I’m glad that she’s choosing to take part in activities that make her feel good and appreciative of life, despite any rough patches in her life at the moment. It sounds like Anstead was stressed about the public’s (and the tabloids’) speculation surrounding her split with Ant Anstead. Now, however, she’s done “playing the game,” whatever that may entail. Perhaps it means she isn’t reading into speculation noise anymore, and thus won’t be inspired to post responses that could start the cycle all over again.