Home Entertainment Iconic movie memorabilia up for sale
Entertainment

Iconic movie memorabilia up for sale

0

By

FILM fans will have the chance to get their hands on the thigh-high patent leather boots worn by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman or Tom Cruise’s Top Gun bomber jacket when nearly 1,000 items of movie memorabilia go on sale in an auction in December.

The artefacts in the annual Prop Store Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction have been hunted down by Prop Store boss Stephen Lane through his network of filmmakers, cast and crew members, production companies and collectors.

“I started Prop Store out of my passion for collecting and so it’s all about the hunt,“ Lane told Reuters in his company’s warehouses in Rickmansworth, near London.

“A lot of these artefacts are just thrown away at the end of production or certainly used to be. They were just disposed of or sold off. And that meant they just went to the four winds,“ Lane said.

Some of the tems on this year’s list turned up unexpectedly.

Lane, a passionate Star Wars fan, was visiting a crew member who had laid out his treasure trove of props from the sci-fi series in his house. He spotted another piece of movie magic – the crystal ball that David Bowie uses in Labyrinth.

“We’d spent like three hours up in one room looking at all the Star Wars and downstairs, and it was a piece he just didn’t think anybody was going to be interested in, and I was like ‘that’s the cherry right there’.”

- Advertisement -

“That’s the real excitement of what I do,“ Lane said of the crystal ball, which is estimated to sell for £10,000 – £15,000.

In total more than 900 items from over 350 films and television shows will be auctioned in the two-day online sale.

Highlights include Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Hero Lightsaber from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, estimated at £80,000 – £120,000, Jack Nicholson’s Joker’s Fedora from the 1989 movie Batman, estimated at £20,000 – £30,000, and James Bond’s MI6 Training Suit from Skyfall, estimated at £15,000.

Also on the auction block are the red leather jacket worn by Brad Pitt in the 1999 Fight Club, estimated at £20,000 – £30,000, Captain Jack Sparrow’s hat from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, estimated at £10,000 – £15,000 and the helmet worn by Tom Hanks in Saving Private Ryan, signed by the actor, his co-stars and the director Steven Spielberg, estimated at £10,000 – £15,000.

Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell Top Gun bomber jacket is estimated at £12,000-£16,000 and the Pretty Woman boots at £10,000 – £15,000.

Among the top valued lots is also the complete costume for Keanu Reeves’ character Neo from the 2003 film The Matrix Reloaded, which is estimated at £40,000 – £60,000.

The snakeskin suit worn by Bill Nighy in Love Actually is estimated to sell for a more modest £400.

The client viewings and sale would normally take place in central London but the coronavirus pandemic means most of the action this year happens online or in the Prop Store warehouses.

The pandemic has had an unexpected effect on interest in movie memorabilia, Lane said.

- Advertisement -

“The amount of views on our auctions have been absolutely through the roof this year,“ he said.

“What we put that down to is the fact that people just really aren’t entertaining. They’re not travelling, they’re not moving around,“ he said.- Reuters

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOptimize Your Immune System — Even in a Pandemic
Next articleHappy Birthday, Kamala Harris: 9 Stars Who Love The Historic VP Candidate — See The Selfies

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Balinese sisters taking on plastic

0
ByDISMAYED by the plastic waste strewn over their home island of Bali, sisters Melati and Isabel Wijsen have channelled Ted Talks and international conferences...
Read more
Entertainment

Facebook unveils translator for 100 languages

0
ByFACEBOOK on Oct 19 unveiled software based on machine learning which the company said was the first to be able to translate from any...
Read more
Entertainment

Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

0
ByACADEMY-award winner Jeff Bridges, known for his role in the 1998 film The Big Lebowski, has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the actor announced on...
Read more
Entertainment

Little Miss Sunshine

0
ByFROM the moment we saw Mia Sara Nasuha Muhammad Ridhuan in Nur Kasih The Movie (2011), she won over our hearts.Now aged 14, she...
Read more
Entertainment

Elvis Presley: Guess which of King’s movies is the ONLY one he doesn’t sing on-screen in?

0
ByAside from being the most successful solo music artist of all time, Elvis Presley was a Hollywood movie star. Most of his films featured...
Read more
Entertainment

Van Damme saves puppy in passport row

0
ByACTION movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme has come to the rescue of a three-month-old chihuahua, saving her from euthanasia on Oct 19 after a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Hulu New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In November 2020

Tv & Radio 0
ByThough once the kids have gone to bed, or if you're just a household of adults who might love cartoons, you can flip on...
Read more

Happy Birthday, Kamala Harris: 9 Stars Who Love The Historic VP Candidate — See The Selfies

Celebrity 0
ByJulia Teti It’s Kamala Harris’s birthday! To celebrate the VP candidate’s 56th birthday, we’re taking a look at the celebs who got a pic with...
Read more

Iconic movie memorabilia up for sale

Entertainment 0
ByFILM fans will have the chance to get their hands on the thigh-high patent leather boots worn by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman or...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: