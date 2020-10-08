Jadon Sancho was 'one step away' from Man Utd transfer before Glazers tried to change deal

Jadon Sancho was ‘one step away’ from Man Utd transfer in July before Ed Woodward change

Manchester United were on the cusp of signing Jadon Sancho at the end of July, with a move to Old Trafford “one step away” before United attempted to restructure the deal with Borussia Dortmund for the £108million-rated winger. That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it clear to his superiors that Sancho was his No 1 target for the summer but despite five signings on deadline day, United did not sign a senior winger.

Teenage talents Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo were signed, but a deal could not be brokered for Sancho, while alternative additions such as Ousmane Dembele and Ismaila Sarr were refused.

Solskjaer sees 20-year-old Sancho as the ideal player to join Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in attack on the right-hand side.

But the 13-cap England international will remain in Germany at least until January with no bid meeting Dortmund’s £108m valuation having been submitted in the summer.

Romano, though, says United were on the verge of signing Sancho – who agreed personal terms with the Red Devils despite the clubs failing to reach an agreement – until the Premier League side tried to change how they would pay for the player.