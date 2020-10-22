Home Celebrity Jason Wahler: Kristin Cavallari Is 'Going Through a Tough Time' Amid Split
Jason Wahler: Kristin Cavallari Is 'Going Through a Tough Time' Amid Split

Meredith Nardino

Taking her time. The HillsJason Wahler is happy to see Kristin Cavallari leaning on her friends amid her split from Jay Cutler.

Cavallari, 33, and the former NFL quarterback, 37, announced via Instagram in April that they were going their separate ways after seven years of marriage. Four months later, the Uncommon James founder gave MTV fans the reunion of the decade after posing alongside ex-boyfriend and former Laguna Beach costar Stephen Colletti. The Instagram photo sent Cavallari’s followers into a frenzy — and even Wahler, 33, thought it was a “great” moment.

“They’ve been friends forever,” he said during the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast on Thursday, October 22. “I think it’s cool that they are still in touch and that they are staying connected. And I mean, Kristin is going through a tough time right now and I think it’s cool that she is able to reconnect with old friends.”

Jason Wahler and Kristin Cavallari Shutterstock (2)

After the Very Cavallari star shared the nostalgic snapshot, Cutler went dark on his own Instagram account. The estranged pair, who share sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4, faced plenty of ups and downs in their 10-year relationship and didn’t take splitting up lightly.

“It was not an easy decision, obviously,” Cavallari told Entertainment Tonight of her divorce in September. “It was something that I truly thought about every single day for over two years.”

Before announcing their breakup, the True Comfort author kept her mother’s advice in the back of her head. “It was the hardest decision that I have ever made,” she told the outlet. “But I don’t know, my mom used to say, ‘You’ll know when it’s time.’ I feel like that was true. I knew. And that’s that.”

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari Broadimage/Shutterstock

As she continues to adjust to her new normal, Cavallari has been working on dropping the retired athlete’s last name — and even sparked dating rumors with comedian Jeff Dye. Earlier this month, the pair was spotted getting cozy in Chicago and a source later revealed that they’re “totally a thing.”

“She loves to laugh and Jeff is obviously so funny and playful. He is making her life lighter through this transition and deterring her away from feeling upset,” the insider told Us Weekly exclusively. “Jeff has helped put her in a good headspace and he is stoked on her and thinks she’s so beautiful and sexy.”

Shortly after the duo’s PDA moment made headlines, a separate source claimed that Cutler was “not happy” to see Cavallari “moving on.”

Jason Wahler: Kristin Cavallari Is 'Going Through a Tough Time' Amid Split

ByMeredith Nardino Taking her time. The Hills‘ Jason Wahler is happy to see Kristin Cavallari leaning on her friends amid her split from Jay Cutler.Cavallari,...
