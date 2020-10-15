Home U.K. London due to move from Covid Tier 1 to Tier 2
Millions of Londoners will face tougher Tier 2 Covid measures from Saturday, with a ban on households mixing indoors, local MPs have been told.

And Essex is also expected move to high alert restrictions at the weekend.

Under Tier 2, households are also barred from mixing in pubs and restaurants.

It comes as talks continue between the government and local leaders over

the expansion of the strictest coronavirus restrictions to more parts of England.

Speaking at London’s City Hall, mayor Sadiq Khan said there was “simply no other option”.

“Nobody wants to see more restrictions but this is deemed to be necessary in order to protect Londoners,” Mr Khan said.

He told people in London: “We’ve got a difficult winter ahead.”

Ministers are currently being briefed over the new measures in a call with Health Minister Helen Whately.

The new three-tier system sees every area of England classed as being on medium, high or very high alert.

Greater Manchester and Lancashire could join Liverpool City Region and be placed under Tier 3 – “very high”.

MPs in Greater Manchester and London were both invited to join ministerial calls on Thursday morning.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to update MPs on the latest measures in a Commons statement later.

