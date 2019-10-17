Meghan Markle wedding: How to get her flawless skin – how to guide by her makeup artist

Meghan Markle, 38, married Prince Harry, 34, in May 2018, with images beamed around the world. Her wedding makeup was widely praised as being the perfect finishing touch to her regal look – and now her makeup artist has revealed how he gave her such radiance. Appearing on Lorraine today, Daniel Martin spoke about the special day as well as sharing technical details of how he created her makeup look. Reminiscing on the wedding day, he said: “To be honest, I really don’t remember. What I do remember is how much fun it was and how easy it was just to be with your friend and her mom, and get them ready on such an incredible day.

“I don’t think she was nervous because we weren’t nervous. I mean, it was very very chilled.” Speaking about his relationship with Meghan, he said: “I’ve known Meghan for 10 years, we met when she was doing Suits and we’ve been great friends ever since.” How to get Meghan Markle’s wedding day makeup Giving details on how to get her look at home, Daniel said: “Whether I’m working with a Hollywood actress, or doing a friend’s wedding makeup, I like to keep things natural. “I’ve already prepped Jess’ (the model) skin with her skincare, so what I’m going to do first is your complexion. “So I take a 5p size of foundation in the centre of my hand, and then I actually use a small brush like this – this is actually an eyeshadow brush. “Because we tend to have a lot of our redness in the middle of our face, it’s better to start here and blend out just so that you can kind of gauge the coverage you are getting.

“So after I’ve gotten the coverage that I want I actually like to go in with the sponge and blend out. “And now I’m taking a little bit of concealer. “I like to use my finger for concealer because it really enables me to feel the face and where I need to cover it. “So the next step is the fun step that everyone likes to do and that’s adding a bit of radiance to the skin. “For Meghan’s wedding what I particularly did was I mixed a bit of illuminizer with foundation so it integrated the glow. “I’m going to use the same brush that I used and then I’m just going to apply that here.”

"This is the perfect radiance for you because it's not too shiny and it's not too glowy, but what we wanna do now is just finish off with powder. "I just really concentrated the powder right on your T-zone – forehead, around the nose and then on the chin – because I really want this radiance to come through."

