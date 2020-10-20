Meghan McCain Reveals She Asked Sunny Hostin ‘To Pray For’ Her Privates During Labor

By

Julia Teti

Meghan McCain wrote the sweetest birthday message to her ‘View’ co-host Sunny Hostin, wishing her an ‘incredible day’ and thanking her for praying to her ‘Catholic saints’ when Meghan was giving birth!

Although they bring different views to the table, there’s no question that the women of The View are close. On October 20, Meghan McCain took to Instagram to wish her friend and co-host Sunny Hostin a happy 52nd birthday. The new mom, 35, shared a sweet photo of the pair from the set of the daytime talk show wearing matching sweatshirts.

Even better than the sweet, twinning pic, Meghan’s message was absolutely full of love, well wishes, and a hilarious story! “I hope you have an incredible day filled with bees, honey, chickens and all the farm animals you love,” Meghan wrote in her post. “You are the most loyal friend, cool under pressure interviewer, the team mate you always want in your corner when sh*t goes down — while always having total class in every situation.”

Meghan continued to gush about Sunny, adding that she appreciates “getting to work with you every day and all I continue to learn from you.” Then, Meghan revealed the special thing Sunny did for her while she was giving birth! “I also appreciate that when I was going into labor, I ask you to pray for my vagina — and you did to your catholic saints!” Meghan added a laughing/crying emoji following the confession.

The mother-of-one, who welcomed her baby girl, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, with husband Ben Domenech on September 28, called what Sunny did for her true “friendship.” The co-host finished her message by telling Sunny, “I look forward to celebrating in person whenever we can with lots of bourbon,” and reminded her pal, “you’re aging backwards.”

It was such a sweet message for Meghan to share, just as she’s been enjoying and adjusting to motherhood! It’s been nearly one month since Meghan and Ben welcomed their precious baby girl on September 28. In the time since, the talk show co-host sadly lost her paternal grandmother, John McCain‘s mother Roberta McCain. Still Meghan has been in total “bliss” with her precious bundle of joy.